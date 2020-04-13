OSWEGO - Student book lovers at Leighton Elementary School recently participated in some friendly competition over intricate details about literary selections as part of the annual Battle of the Books event.
Third- and fourth-grade teams first battled one another, followed by the fifth- and sixth-grade teams. All participants read 10 books cover-to-cover and spent months studying finite information to prepare themselves for any possible question about each book. Teams had 30 seconds to answer a total of 16 questions during their competition, where eight points were awarded for a correct oral and written response or five points were awarded for the correct title only. The event was organized by library media specialist Elizabeth Russell.
With a total 112 points, third- and fourth-grade team “Where the Wild Books Are” won. The team’s members included: Lorelai Nelson, Megan Campbell and Phiona Buck. The winning fifth- and sixth-grade team also with 112 points was “Read Like Your Mom,” whose members included: Grace St. Onge, Elizabeth Kropf and Abby Geroux.
Both teams were scheduled to move onto a district-wide elementary school battle in April, which has been postponed until all Oswego City School District elementary schools Battle of the Books events have taken place.
Russell commended all battle participants for their commitment to reading beyond their regular schoolwork and she encouraged everyone to keep reading and learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.