Leighton Elementary students read for a cause

OSWEGO - Several students at Leighton Elementary read over 17,000 minutes and collected donations to help fund various school activities throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
Participants of the annual Read-a-Thon each pledged to raise a certain number of minutes and collected funds from family members and friends, who encouraged and supported the literacy and philanthropic venture. A total 50 students joined the voluntary effort, which brought in well over $800 to help support Leighton’s Home and School Association functions and trips this school year.
For their efforts, a celebration was recently held in the school’s all-purpose room where they were awarded certificates of recognition and various gift certificates from the following community businesses: the river’s end bookstore, Burger King, Lighthouse Lanes, GJP, Canale’s, Cam’s, Walmart, Comic Shop, FLS Home & School and Oswego 7 Movie Theater. The students also had celebratory cupcakes and juice.
The goal was for students to read a minimum of 240 minutes during the two-week event, but most participants far exceeded that. Special acknowledgement from HSA representatives and Leighton library media specialist Liz Russell was also provided to students who were named top Read-a-Thon readers or pledge-collectors. Those participants include: Grace St. Onge, Ava Hutchings, Annaleise Wallace, Lauren Jorgensen, Reagan Wood, Phiona Buck and Johnathan Fremaw.
