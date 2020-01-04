Leighton students fly to OCSD spring spelling bee

OSWEGO - After an astounding 22 rounds, Leighton Elementary crowned fifth-grader Dania Algebory as the winner of the school’s annual spelling bee.
The word “palladium” propelled Algebory to first-place, following a top-three finish in last year’s school spelling bee. She has advanced to the Oswego City School District spelling bee in March, where she will represent Leighton Elementary alongside second-place winner and sixth-grader Xavier Vasquez and sixth-grader Joseph Wall, who received a third-place finish.
For their efforts, Algebory, Vasquez and Wall received $20, $15 and $10 gift cards to the river’s end bookstore, respectively.
The school’s spelling bee wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance from several staff members who served as judges, set-up and emcees. A total of 21 students in grades three to six signed up for the event after they were given a pre-test in their classrooms last month.
The local spelling bee is sponsored by The Palladium Times.
