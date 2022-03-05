CROGHAN — To financially aid three Lewis County FFA chapters, the sixth annual Lewis County Ag Trivia Challenge will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Oswegatchie Educational Center, 9340 Long Pond Road.
Hosted by local agriculture advisory boards, the “Celebrating the Adirondacks” event, at a cost of $25 per person, will include appetizers, lunch, beverages, desserts and access to the ticket raffle, silent auction and a live auction.
The event is open to all community members. Families, businesses and local organizations are encouraged to register teams. Teams of 4 to 6 people will answer 25 to 30 agriculture/FFA knowledge trivia questions.
“Agriculture is a broad field and question topics will range from mechanics to wildlife to animal science to everyday cooking/gardening,” said Rachael Howard, South Lewis FFA adviser and one of the event organizers.
Some of the silent auction items include handmade Adirondack chairs, discounts on loads of logs and/or gravel and gift cards to local businesses. Items will be posted on the South Lewis Agricultural Education and FFA Facebook page as they are procured.
“Due to circumstances, we have not been able to hold this event for two years,” Ms. Howard said. “This has led to a decrease in funding of student opportunities.”
She encourages people to support the local FFA chapters by participating in this event.
“You will be supporting our nation’s most important industry, agriculture, and its most precious resource, young people,” Ms. Howard said.
To register as a team or make an individual reservation, contact one of the FFA advisers by March 18. Contact Ms. Howard at 315-348-2520 or by email at rhoward@southlewis.org; Melvin Phelps, Lowville FFA, 315-376-9015, mphelps@lowvilleademy.org; or Tara Taylor, Beaver River FFA, 315-346-1211, ttaylor@brcsd.org.
According to Ms. Howard, the funds are used for a variety of purposes, such as purchasing FFA jackets for new members, sending students to summer camp and helping offset the costs of the student awards banquets.
