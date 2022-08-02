LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Board of Legislators unanimously agreed to make some changes to school resource officers at Harrisville Central and South Lewis Central, in addition to adding a resource officer at Copenhagen Central.
All three school districts will have a year-round school resource officer, adding one resource officer in total as Harrisville and South Lewis School Districts already have one for 10 months out of the year.
Only one new position will be added, at Copenhagen, since the district did not already have a resource officer.
A new Lewis County sheriff’s deputy will be hired to fill the position left vacant by the resource officer assignment.
The school district will cover all of the costs for having an SRO year-round.
The new contract comes after South Lewis Central Superintendant Douglas E. Premo and other district officials proposed a “100% funding model,” according to Legislator Ian W. Gilbert, R-New Bremen, who chairs the General Services Committee. The committee discussed the new contract during its July meeting.
Under the new contract, schools will cover the salary and health insurance costs for the Lewis County sheriff’s deputy assigned as their SRO for as long as they work in that position for the full calendar year, not just the school year.
The county will pay for the “legacy costs” after any of the officers retire, which include health insurance and retirement payments that extend for the rest of that person’s life and tend to grow in expense over time.
Deputies can retire after 20 years of service and Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli has said he only appoints deputies to SRO positions who have experience on the force and live in or near the community they will serve.
The new model will have the resource officers working the entirety of the school year — including for summer school. Superintendents agreed the officers will report to the sheriff for recreation patrol on the days when students are not on school campuses, including during seasonal breaks.
The officers will have on average about 25 fewer days to dedicate to recreation patrol under the new agreement after vacation time and other paid days off are considered, county attorney Joan E. McNichol has said, although Mr. Premo said that the actual number of days will vary by district.
The contract language that would have enabled the county to remove an SRO from their position without consulting the district if the officer does not log a certain number of recreation patrol hours was removed in the new version of the contract.
Unlike in previous years in which the two school districts that had SROs — South Lewis and Harrisville — each negotiated their own agreement, this year, the schools negotiated as a unit with Copenhagen.
Times staff writer Julie Abbass contributed to this story.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.