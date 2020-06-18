Though traditional graduations haven’t been an option due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local districts have gotten creative with their planning to make sure students still have some form of celebration to acknowledge their achievements.
Here is an ongoing compilation of Lewis County schools providing alternative ceremonies for their students:
Lowville Academy and Central School: Friday and Saturday, June 19 and 20
The 212th commencement program begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a ceremony virtually broadcasted over the internet for graduates and their families through a link will be posted on the school’s website www.lowvilleacademy.org approximately 20 minutes prior to the live broadcast.
This portion of the ceremony will include speeches delivered by the National Honor Society President, the class president and by the commencement speaker. Awards and scholarship winners will also be announced. The night will conclude with a message from the Board of Education president Thomas Schneeberger.
Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, diplomas will be issued to graduates on the high school’s front lawn or if there is inclement weather in the auditorium. This portion of the ceremony, which is open to graduates and their immediate family, should conclude by 3 p.m. Each graduate has been issued a specific time slot.
Copenhagen Central School: Sunday, June 28
Prior to commencement, seniors will be videotaped individually in their cap and gown receiving their diploma. Speeches by the valedictorian and guest speaker will also be prerecorded. A copy of the recording will be given to each senior. The formal graduation will be held drive-in style in front of the school at 2 p.m. June 28 and will be broadcast via car radios. With the lessening of restrictions, families and graduates will be permitted to get out of their cars and sit in chairs on the lawn. During the ceremony, graduates will go to the podium as their achievements are read and will receive their diplomas. The speeches will also be read. The ceremony will be live streamed so extended family members can watch. Following the ceremony there will be a car parade through the village.
Beaver River Central School: Friday, June 26
After surveying the senior class it was decided to have a drive-in style graduation beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the campus on Artz Road.
Rain date for graduation is 9 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
South Lewis Central School: Saturday, June 27
The graduation plan for South Lewis Central School is a “drive-in” model at the Valley Brook Drive-In. The event will begin at about 9:45 a.m. Admission to the ceremony is by ticket only. Following the senior’s final walk through the campus they will be bussed to drive-in.
The ceremony will include traditional portions — speeches, presentation of awards and students will walk across the stage to receive their diploma. The ceremony will be recorded to air on website following graduation.
Harrisville Central School: Friday, June 26
Harrisville Central School is moving its commencement ceremony onto the soccer field in order to have an in-person social distancing ceremony beginning at 7 p.m.
Further details are not available at this time.
Church service:
The First Baptist Church of Carthage will host a “Special Graduation Sunday Service” at 11 a.m. June 28 for its seven graduates; however all area graduates are invited.
Contact Pastor Erik Svereika via Facebook www.facebook.com/firstbaptistchurchcarthageny to participate.
