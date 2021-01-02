OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Office of Business and Community Relations will offer two Lifelong Learning program courses in early 2021, Jan. 20 to 27, for adults age 50 and over.
Winter 2021 course offerings include: “Birdwatching with Rice Creek” and “SUNY Oswego’s Planetarium Experience.” Courses for the winter 2021 session will be offered via the Zoom online platform, and course registration fees are $15. Morning and afternoon course sessions are available.
Registration for the winter 2021 session will run through Jan. 10. Limited slots are available. To register for a course, contact lifelonglearning@oswego.edu or the Office of Business and Community Relations at 315-312-2318.
Lifelong Learning gives local residents and SUNY Oswego alumni the opportunity to experience college-style courses and workshops. The program began in 2019 as part of President Deborah F. Stanley’s mission to continue to grow a diverse family of learners and to ensure that individuals continue to learn throughout their life, no matter their age.
For more information on the Lifelong Learning program at SUNY Oswego, visit oswego.edu/obcr/lifelong-learning or check out “SUNY Oswego Lifelong Learning” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.