OSWEGO – On Saturday, Nov. 5 SUNY Oswego hosted an open house showcasing the Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) Project and the study of wind turbines near the shore of Lake Ontario and their interaction with lightning. It was like Benjamin Franklin with his kite and a key on steroids.
Parked in front of the Richard S. Shineman Center on the SUNY Oswego campus was a large, revolving radar disk mounted on a large flatbed truck. Not something you see every day, in fact something no one had seen until Joshua Wurman, director of the Center for Severe Weather Research, invented it in 1995, dubbing it Doppler on Wheels (DOW). I spoke with Wurman as he stood by his DOW about what he and his team hoped to do here.
“We’re up here for a winter storm study,” he began. “I’m Josh Wurman. I invented all these things. Basically, I’m a meteorologist, learned some things about radar and stuff, and wanted to study tornadoes and other things better, so, the idea was to get up closer. So, with these mobile radars, we can target the weather instead of waiting for it to come to us. If you’re sitting waiting for a tornado to come, it takes forever. They don’t happen that often. So, with these, we can basically drive to where the weather is, and we can target certain phenomenon. So, we have a fleet of these, and we basically can take them and surround where the interesting weather’s going to be. So, it’s a targeted observation. It’s basically just putting a weather radar on a truck. It’s not rocket science. Somebody just had to do it. I think people were scared to do it because they didn’t think it would work. We built the first one of these back in ’95, and we’ve just been expanding the technology, expanding the numbers of ones we have, and we go out and do a whole variety of projects. So, here, we’re here for this winter storm project, but immediately after, we’re going down to the southeast to do a tornado project. In the fall we’re on standby for hurricanes. So, if a hurricane makes landfall, we target that. We’ve done projects in other countries, we’ve been to Argentina, been to Europe, been to Hawaii and Alaska. We just put them on boats and target those kinds of weather.
“We are here specifically to study the lake-effect storms on their electrification, and basically how some of those bands get very convective, a lot of strong over-turning motions with mixed phases of precipitation, there tends to be a lot of charging of the particles and lightning, which can be very impactful upon the wind farms, but also just looking at how the storms, which of the storms become more severe and make more snow, which is quite impactful. We’ve done two other lake-effect projects up here with the suite of radars. We had three of these radars up here several years ago, and we based in Oswego, and we deployed them along the lake edge, and we set up what we call multiple Doppler, two or three radars looking at the same area, looking at the bands, and in those cases we were looking at vortices in the bands, we were looking at where they set up, where they move. You sort of know when a lake-effect is going to happen, but you don’t know precisely where it’s going to happen, and obviously when it sets up here, or in Pulaski, or anywhere along the lake, Fair Haven, or somewhere like that, really determines who’s going to get the worst impacts. So, we’re trying to understand and make that more predictable.
“It takes a warm lake,” Wurman continued. “It takes cold air going off it. It takes certain directions of wind. I’d say we’ve made some minor progress in trying to understand which kind of wind conditions, which kind of changes in winds are going to set up and focus where those bands are going to be. And that data now can go into weather forecast models. So, things gradually get more accurate as we increase our knowledge and that knowledge gets transferred into forecast models. Compared to 10 years ago, I don’t actually have hard statistics, but I believe that the forecasts are somewhat more accurate. All the hard meteorology problems, we don’t really have Eureka moments where we take a bunch of radars out here and ah, all of a sudden we know how lake-effect focuses. What we do is we try to make incremental progress. If there were Eureka moments, we would have already made them, and people, smart people, have been looking at these things for decades. But every kind of increment is an improvement in the forecast skill and hopefully makes people’s lives better, makes people’s lives less risky. So our goal is just to gradually make the forecasts better and improve the result to the public.”
What about the effect of climate change on the storms?
“We’re not studying that precisely,” he said. “I believe climate change is happening. In many places it’s causing an increase in temperatures that tend to make less snow, denser snow, so you get less of that. You get more rain and less snow. You get lake-effects where it’s more rain and less snow, so the snow impacts would be less. But climate change and particularly warming climate is very complex in areas where there’s bodies of water because climate change can allow, under the right circumstance, the extraction of more energy, extraction of more moisture from those bodies of water. So, a warmer lake and a lake that’s open more in the winter, not frozen, could increase the amounts of snow you get. So, while in general across the United States one might expect less snow, in a lake area, because the lake stays unfrozen for more of the season, if it’s still cold enough to snow in the air, but not cold enough to freeze the lake, one could imagine scenarios where you get more snow. So, I’m not a climate expert. I don’t know the real predictions of what you would expect under different scenarios for Oswego or Lake Ontario specifically. You might have a shorter snow season because fall is warmer. Or maybe it starts getting warmer in March earlier. So that would shorten your snow season. On the other hand, the lake might not freeze, which would lengthen your snow season towards the end of the winter. So, those are competing effects, and it’s hard to know.”
How long will you be around here?
“We are here until this afternoon,”Wurman said. “We’re based in Boulder, Colorado, and we’re basically commuting in and out for the project. We’re leaving the truck at the Watertown airport. They’ve been wonderful. They’ve been hosting us and letting us put our truck and our pickup trucks in a nice warm, non-snowy place so they can be in good condition when we head out for each mission. About 48 hours ahead of time, we get a heads up that there’s going to be a storm here, and we fly out here, get our truck and deploy it for 16 hours or so, put it back in the hangar in Watertown and go back to Boulder. We go back and forth, back and forth.”
But his technique and investigations have definite benefits over past ways of researching storms prior to his invention of the Doppler on Wheels.
“The radar in Buffalo and the radar in Montague can’t really see the lake-effect that well, particularly near the ground” Wurman said. “The beams get too big and broad. They’re getting a blurry image because the earth is curved and they’re getting an image that’s half-a-mile over the surface. We’re trying to look at small details. We can get close and see details close to the ground you can’t see when you’re farther away.”
Wurman wasn’t the only impressive scientist I met that day. Two women PhDs from the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Oklahoma were also in attendance. They work a small box, smaller than your average coffee table, powered by a large solar array, all connected to a high antenna.
Research Physical Scientist Vanna Chmielewski and Jacquelyn Ringhausen, PhD operate this rather strange-looking gizmo. The main thing about it all is the antenna, Chmielewski said. And though it’s solar-powered, they have enough spare battery power to last a week with zero sun.
“What we’re looking for with this is where exactly in the cloud the lightning is starting, how it’s traveling, how far it goes, what altitude it’s traveling within the clouds, and we can measure all of that with this,” Chmielewski explained. “We have a series of 16 of them. They’ll be scattered around the Tug Hill area.
“We’re really interested in general lake-effect bands become electrified,” she continued. “There’s a lot of things we don’t understand about electrification. One of the questions we have is are the wind turbines actually helping produce lightning? So, we’ll be out here observing all that. They might be helping out with where the lightning’s happening. If they can help trigger it, they can sort of consolidate where that lightning’s happening. Maybe otherwise, lightning would have happened a lit bit further downstream or a little bit farther upstream.”
And lastly, I spoke with the co-leader of this project, SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor Scott Steiger for his perspective on this National Science Foundation-funded project that includes five other groups involved along with SUNY Oswego: the University of Oklahoma; the National Severe Storms Laboratory; Texas Tech; University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama; and Georgia Tech.
“This project is particularly studying the electrical nature of lake-effect snow storms,” Steiger said. “We had a big project here nine years ago that had three of these Doppler on Wheels trucks called the OWLS Project, Ontario Winter Lake-effect Systems Project, and we discovered in that project that a lot of lightning happens where we didn’t expect it. We expected a lot of lake-effect lightning to happen over the lake where it’s warmer and more unstable. A lot of it happened near the wind turbines. So, a big part of this project is to try to understand the electrification of these storms and to understand how the wind turbines interact with these storms and produce lightning themselves. A lot of lake-effect lightning, and we believe and we’ll see this more with this project, originates from the wind turbines. From the turbine tips, the lightning originates and goes up. When the turbine tips are rotating around, they’re like poking the bear, sticking themselves into a cloud, enhancing the electrical field, and initiating lightning. This will help us better understand that.”
This knowledge could be especially helpful to the power companies that own these turbines.
“If they can stop them spinning for a time,” Steiger explained, “it makes them less likely to be hit by lightning. Lightning can blow them up. They have ways to conduct electricity safely away if they get hit, but sometimes lightning is just too powerful and will just get through that lightning rod, we’ll say, that’s on their turbines and will start them on fire, and they can blow up.”
Aside from their concern for and study of wind turbines, Steiger noted this research will have snow-related aspects.
“What we discover in this project will also have implications for forecasting lake-effect snow in general,” he said. “We will learn more about how these storms behave and how they produce snowfall. This radar that’s taking measurements can tell us what kind of particles are in the clouds, snowflakes, liquid droplets that exist below freezing, we call it super-cooled water, this radar can tell us that. If we understand the particles in the clouds, we can better predict snowfall ranges, how much snow will build up on the ground.”
Any predictions for this winter in Oswego?
“My area of expertise is like the next seven to 10 days. Beyond that, we have some skill in meteorology to predict what the next two to four weeks are going to be like. Beyond that, it’s really hard to say. i think it’s valiant that we’re trying to make predictions, but there’s been time I’ve noticed that they’re way off. The last three winters, we’ve had under half of our average annual snowfall in Oswego each year. We’re really pushing our limits of forecasting when we go beyond two to four weeks. In meteorology we call it ‘guidance,’ not ‘forecast.’
“Money-wise,” he noted, “it’s extremely valuable if you can forecast next month is going to be warmer than normal for power companies. Power companies hire meteorologists to forecast long-range. It can save them millions of dollars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.