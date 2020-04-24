MASSENA — With the state budget up in the air, so is the Massena Central School District’s proposed 2020-21 spending plan.
“These are very uncertain times. The governor has put forth a flat budget, but has also threatened mid-year cuts. Now he’s saying he needs another federal stimulus package to come through,” Finance Committee Chairman Loren Fountaine said during this week’s board of education meeting.
If the state doesn’t receive more federal aid, that could mean cuts in state aid to schools, he said.
“It kind of puts us out to dry as to how to plan. I am hopeful we can get more answers. As of right now there’s no planned budget vote. There are a lot of rumors going around, that it may not even require a vote. Nobody knows what’s going to happen. There’s no clear answers on any of it,” Mr. Fountaine said.
‘What I can say is that luckily we are in a financial condition that puts us at an advantage compared to some of our local districts in the county,” he said, commending Superintendent Patrick Brady and Business Manager Nickolas Brouillette for their efforts.
Mr. Brady noted that the coronavirus pandemic had put the state in a $10 million to $15 million deficit. He recalled how the state had a larger deficit during the Great Recession in 2008-09.
“A lot of schools had to cut staff,” he said. “This is a financial crisis and I think that’s why you hear the governor talking about needing another federal stimulus package.”
In a typical year, the state Legislature would have increased the amount of Foundation Aid over the governor’s proposal in the final state budget. But that didn’t happen this year because the budget was passed quickly to maintain the April 1 deadline.
“The governor has been given the authority to look at the state budget at different intervals from now to the end of the year. If revenues are not coming in as expected or expenditures are more, he can make adjustments to state aid. We expect that’s going to occur if there’s not another federal stimulus package. That’s a concern that we have,” Mr. Brady said.
He said, if there were no cuts in school aid on April 30 or after, they plan to use additional money from the fund balance and reserves to balance the district’s budget, which carries a 1.9 percent tax levy increase. They would also be able to use some debt service funding that remained from the last capital project.
“That would help us to break even to where we are now,” Mr. Brady said. “If we see significant cuts beyond where we are now without federal aid, then we’re going to have to take a new look at this and see if we need to make some cuts in the budget.”
He said the board of education would have typically adopted the budget during its April meeting, but recommended the board wait until after April 30 to hear what comes out of Albany.
“Then have the Finance Committee take a new look and see what recommendations they make to balance the budget,” he said.
“We’re trying to maintain jobs and not make cuts right now and see our way through into next year. But if we see a hatchet come down on us by the state on April 30, we are going to have to revisit where we are,” he said.
