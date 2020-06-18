Lisbon Central School class leaders
Lisbon Central School has announced the Class of 2020 Honors Group.
Karli Thompson, daughter Karla Thompson, has an academic average of 98.79. Ms. Thompson earned college credit through the AP Program, the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Plattsburgh and North Country Community College, Saranac Lake. She will attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in biology.
Alexa McKee, daughter of Todd and Maureen McKee, has an academic average of 98.49. Alexa earned college credit through the Advanced Placement Program, SUNY Plattsburgh, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. She will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in biology.
Nathan Spooner, son of Jason Spooner and Sarah Lajoie, has an academic average of 96.30. Mr. Spooner will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma and earn a Career and Technical Endorsement from BOCES in Building Trades. He will attend SUNY Canton to major in mechatronics.
Cameron Shippee, son of Pierre and Tonya Richer, has an academic average of 94.84. Mr. Shippee earned college credit through Paul Smith’s College, SUNY Plattsburgh, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. He will attend Rochester Institute to major in computer science.
Pyperanne Bender, daughter of Colley and Anna Bender, has an academic average of 94.41. Ms. Bender received college credit through SUNY Canton. She will attend SUNY Canton to major in game design and minor in graphic design and creative writing.
Maya Randle, daughter of Eddie and Andrea Randle, has an academic average of 93.42. Ms. Randle earned college credit through SUNY Plattsburgh and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. Maya will attend SUNY Potsdam to major in early childhood education.
Ian Kennedy, son of John and Melissa Kennedy, has an academic average of 93.02. Mr. Kennedy earned college credit through Paul Smith’s College and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. He will attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
Amanda Walker, daughter of David and Sandra Walker, has an academic average of 92.98. Ms. Walker earned college credit through the AP Program, Paul Smith’s College, SUNY Plattsburgh, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. She will attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in biomolecular science.
Harrison Wert, son of Paul and Karen Wert, has an academic average of 92.18. Mr. Wert earned college credit through the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. He will attend SUNY Canton to major in sports management.
Angelina Schembry, daughter of Ariel and Janet Schembry, has an academic average of 92.06. Ms. Schembry earned college credit through the AP Program, SUNY Canton, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. She will attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in computer science.
Gabrielle Kroeger, daughter of James and Tara Kroeger, has an academic average of 92.02. Ms. Kroeger earned college credit through the AP Program, SUNY Canton, SUNY Plattsburgh, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. She will attend SUNY Oswego to double major in creative writing and journalism.
Michael Bolesh, son of David and Stephanie Bolesh, has an academic average of 91.90. Mr. Bolesh earned college credit through Clarkson University in the Clarkson School Program. He will attend New College of Florida, Sarasota, Fla., to major in environmental science.
Karter Jordan, son of Robert and Shannon Jordan, has an academic average of 91.28. Mr. Jordan earned college credit through Paul Smith’s College, SUNY Plattsburgh, and the Early College Program at SUNY Potsdam. He will attend St. Bonaventure University, Allegany, to major in health careers.
Hope Switzer, daughter of Delora Switzer, has an academic average of 90.13. Ms. Switzer will earn her Career and Technical Education Endorsement from BOCES in Cosmetology. She will attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
