Lisbon Central School class leaders
LISBON — The 2023 Honors Group at Lisbon Central School have been announced.
Mathew Bleau
Mr. Bleau, son of Patrick Bleau and Lisa Matthews, has a grade point average of 92.9 and will graduate with a Career and Technical Endorsement from BOCES in metalworking. He plans to enter the workforce following graduation.
Rori McCarthy
Miss McCarthy, daughter of Daniel and Autumn McCarthy, has a grade point average of 93.33 and will graduate with college credits from Paul Smith’s College and North Country Community College, Saranac Lake. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in biology.
Rylie Flack
Miss Flack, daughter of Michael and Kelsi Flack, has a grade point average of 96.52 and will graduate with college credits through SUNY Potsdam, Jefferson Community College, Watertown and Paul Smith’s College. She plans to attend Clarkson University to major in biomolecular science.
Emilee Reynolds
Miss Reynolds, daughter of Hugh and Patty Reynolds, has a grade point average of 91.86 and will graduate with a Career and Technical Endorsement from BOCES in cosmetology. She plans to take the State Board Exam to become a licenced cosmetologist.
Vanessa Skipka
Miss Skipka, daughter of Curt and Julie Skipka, has a grade point average of 92.41 and will graduate with a Career and Technical Endorsement from BOCES in cosmetology and college credits from SUNY Potsdam. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in early childhood education.
Caleigh Smith
Miss Smith, daughter of David and Carol Smith, has a grade point average of 94.34 and will graduate with college credits through Geneva College, SUNY Potsdam and Schenectady County Community College. She plans to attend Geneva College, Beaver Falls, Pa., to major in elementary and special education.
Grace Smith
Miss Smith, daughter of Lucas and Cristy Smith, has a grade point average of 94.94 and will graduate with college credits from Paul Smith’s College and SUNY Potsdam. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in secondary education.
Trinity Spicer
Miss Spicer, daughter of Arren Spicer and Karen Yerden, has a grade point average of 91.96 and will graduate with college credits from SUNY Potsdam, Paul Smith’s College, Schenectady County Community College and Jefferson Community College, Watertown. She plans to pursue higher education.
Gabrielle Taylor
Miss Taylor, daughter of Brent and Annette Taylor, has a grade point average of 92.23 and graduate with a Career and Technical Endorsement from BOCES in automotive technology and Advance Regents Diploma. She plans to pursue higher education.
Griffin Wert
Mr. Wert, son of Paul and Karen Wert, has a grade point average of 92.88 and will graduate with college credits from SUNY Potsdam. He plans to pursue higher education.
Megan Wilhelm
Miss Wilhelm, daughter of Scott and Stephanie Wilhelm, has a grade point average of 92.46 and will graduate with college credits from SUNY Potsdam, Schenectady County Community College and Jefferson Community College. She plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
