LISBON — Although it’s not required, Lisbon Central School officials want the community to cast their ballots for an energy performance contract that will increase efficiency and save money, and has no impact on the local tax levy.
Voting will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Lisbon Central School District main lobby. Voters must be a U.S. citizen at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the district for at least 30 days prior to the vote. Individuals do not need to be a registered voter. The school district clerk must receive absentee ballots by 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
Between the state aid that’s generated and the savings realized by planned improvements, there is no impact on the local tax levy.
“The initiative is not subject to voter approval, but a positive vote from the community would increase state aid for the project by 10% (approximately an additional $95,000 in state aid). The district will also qualify for an estimated $161,000 in incentives from local utility companies,” school officials said in a Facebook post.
The work is targeted to start in June 2021 and will be fully funded over the 18-year contract period through savings in energy and associated costs.
Officials said the estimated net savings from energy utility reduction is $1.1 million over 18 years or 37.37%. They said the energy savings performance contract with Day Automation Systems, Inc. will guarantee an annual savings of $56,453 for the district and make up the difference in an event of a shortfall.
The contract calls for LED lighting to be installed throughout the district, building automation system upgrade, and building envelope improvements in all district buildings.
In addition to the work, officials said, Day Automation will provide educational and enrichment opportunities for students and teachers.
Project-related questions can be addressed to Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand at 315-393-4951 or farrandp@lisbon.k12.ny.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.