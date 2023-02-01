Lisbon schools plan vote on $16M project

Lisbon Central School is scheduled to undergo major capitol renovations. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — Lisbon Central School will be holding a public vote next month on a $16 million capital improvement project that if approved would build a transportation maintenance facility and bus garage as well as authorize other infrastructure updates to its school building.

The $16,174,000 capital project vote will take place on March 14.

