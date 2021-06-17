LISBON — A $4.3 million capital project to update elementary rooms and to make facility upgrades at Lisbon Central School will begin this month and is expected to be completed next spring.
In 2020, the Lisbon community approved the multi-million dollar project, according to Superintendent Patrick Farrand. While the work will begin in June, he expects the entire project to be completed by mid-March of 2022. Murnane Building Contractors, Plattsburgh, is the general contractor.
“It’s a maintenance project. There’s nothing fancy in it, it’s very conservative. It’s just maintaining the facility,” said Farrand.
The district is once again working with SEI Design Group, an architectural firm from Rochester, to come up with the design of the project.
“They like to look at everything and say what can we really do here for the school that can make a difference,” said Farrand.
Once the project is completed, the elementary classrooms will have a makeover with new windows, walls and tiles, ceilings, sink fixtures as well as lighting improvements, according to Farrand.
“Our elementary classrooms are really important to the foundation years of learning. We want it to be nice, we want it to be clean and we want it to be efficient,” he said, “A good space to learn.”
Other aspects of the project will be improvements to the building itself, with HVAC systems being upgraded to allow for healthy air flow, several bathrooms being renovated, some minor roof and sidewalk work, a stage extension, vestibule overhaul and a new music suite.
“A lot of the project will be to enhance the learning and activity environments for students,” he said.
In the athletic department, there will be a new backstop and batting cage installed as well as new flooring and bleachers in the main gym. The old bleachers are hard to move while also damaging the floor. Older parts that are obsolete are also creating issues.
Farrand believes that the flooring in the gym was last put down in the district’s 1994-1995 capital project.
“It’s time to refresh it and we’ve repaired it a couple different times due to water issues in the past. It just needs to be overhauled,” he said.
As the district was working on the 2020 capital project, Farrand said that it was apparent that there was a need for a district-wide upgrade to its lighting and heating controls to maximize the reduction in the cost of energy utilization.
That’s where the partnership with Day Automation came into play.
“We are also running a $1.2 million Energy Performance Contract parallel to the project that is not funded in the project. It is self funded over 18 years and the work is provided by the company. This focuses on heating controls, lighting, and the entire building envelope,” said Farrand, “It’s some really great stuff.”
That project is of no cost to the district.
