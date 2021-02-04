LISBON — All Lisbon Central School students switched to remote instruction Monday and will remain in that mode until Feb. 12.
In a letter to parents and guardians, Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand said the number of COVID-19 cases has left them unable to safely and efficiently open.
“A large number of employees have been identified as individuals who need to quarantine or may have been impacted by COVID in another way. This has prevented our school to be in a position to safely and efficiently open our doors to in-person instruction,” Mr. Farrand wrote.
He said instruction and materials would predominantly be provided via Google Classroom or Schoology, as well as through email communications from classroom teachers and teaching assists.
“If there is a need for internet connectivity or a device such as a Chromebook for your student(s) please contact the school so that we can arrange to assist you,” Mr. Farrand wrote.
All programming that students attend outside of the district’s building remains in session. Northwest Tech students, as well as students attending special programming outside of the district continue to be transported.
He said secondary students in the district were beginning their second semester of classes, “so it’s important students reach out to their teachers and do their best as we transition into new courses in a remote fashion.”
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker, as of Tuesday — when the tracker was last updated — the district reported 28 COVID-19 cases — 23 on- and off-site students and five on- and off-site teachers and staff.
Heuvelton Central School officials also announced on their website that some students would be attending classes remotely Thursday and Friday, and returning to in-person instruction Monday after they were notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.
“Contact tracing has confirmed that no Elementary students are impacted by this case, though instruction for grades 3 and 4 remains fully-remote until Monday. All other Elementary grades will have on-site instruction as regularly planned,” they wrote.
They said contact tracing is continuing for students in grades seven through 12.
Heuvelton students who attend out-of-district BOCES special education programs are reporting as regularly scheduled.
As of Tuesday, the district reported 31 COVID-19 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker — 25 on- and off-site students and six on- and off-site teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.