LISBON — Lisbon Central School District’s $16 million capital improvement project was voted down by district voters by only 10 votes on Tuesday.
The project would have funded the construction of a district transportation maintenance facility and an indoor bus storage on the district’s existing property as well as infrastructure updates.
“Unfortunately, the vote did not go in our favor tonight,” said Superintendent Patrick J. Farrand. “There were 146 yes votes and 156 no votes.”
Bus maintenance is currently performed by Heuvelton Central School District utilizing a shared bus mechanic and Montroy’s Garage but either of those arrangements could cease to work for the district at any time.
The new facility would have also taken into account a state mandate that requires school districts to begin purchasing electric buses in 2027, with a total electric bus fleet conversion to occur no later than 2035.
The project also included infrastructure updates to the district’s main school building as recommended by the 2021 Building Condition Survey. Recommendations included replacing some existing windows, floor tiles and heating ventilators.
Approximately 80.1% of the project would have been funded with state building aid; $500,000 of the project was expected to be funded with school district reserves; and the remainder would have been paid for with property taxes.
If approved, beginning in the 2024-25 fiscal year, a property valued at $100,000 would have seen a tax impact of $89.41 with no exemptions.
With 51.66% of voters voting no and 48.34% of voters voting yes, Mr. Farrand is now looking into next steps on the project.
