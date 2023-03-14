Lisbon Central School District voters rejected a $16 million capital project proposal Tuesday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LISBON — Lisbon Central School District’s $16 million capital improvement project was voted down by district voters by only 10 votes on Tuesday.

The project would have funded the construction of a district transportation maintenance facility and an indoor bus storage on the district’s existing property as well as infrastructure updates.

