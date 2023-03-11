Lisbon voters will consider $16.1M school project

Lisbon Central School. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Lisbon Central School District is asking district voters to consider a $16,174,000 capital improvement project on Tuesday which will fund construction of a district transportation maintenance facility and needed infrastructure updates.

