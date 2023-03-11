Lisbon Central School District is asking district voters to consider a $16,174,000 capital improvement project on Tuesday which will fund construction of a district transportation maintenance facility and needed infrastructure updates.
The $16,174,000 project includes the construction of a district transportation maintenance facility and an indoor bus storage on the district’s existing property.
If approved, the transportation portion of the project would include construction of a 14,200-square-foot facility on the district’s main campus.
According to a press release, bus maintenance is currently performed by Heuvelton Central School District using a shared bus mechanic and Montroy’s Garage but either of those arrangements could cease to work for the district at any time.
The new facility would also take into account a New York state mandate that requires school districts to begin purchasing electric buses in 2027 with a total electric bus fleet conversion to occur no later than 2035.
“We have to have a plan,” Superintendent of Schools Patrick J. Farrand said in the release. “We have to be able to take care of our own buses. If we’re constructing any type of facility, we want to make sure we’re planning ahead so whatever we construct will meet future New York state mandates.”
The recommended location of the facility was determined by the district’s Facilities Committee and will be in the wooded area adjacent to the school parking lot and varsity soccer field, if approved by voters.
“This project is about student safety and protecting the district’s investments, while working to minimize the impact on taxpayers,” said Mr. Farrand. “We want to make sure students are getting to school safely, and to do so we must be able to maintain and take care of our school buses.”
The project will also include infrastructure updates to the district’s main school building as recommended by the 2021 Building Condition Survey which include replacing some existing windows, floor tiles and heating ventilators.
Approximately 80.1% of the project will be funded with state building aid, $500,000 of the project will be funded with school district reserves, and the remainder will be paid for with property taxes.
As stated in the release, beginning in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a property valued at $100,000 would see a tax impact of $89.41 with no exemptions
The vote for the capital project will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the main lobby of the school.
