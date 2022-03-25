LISBON — A $4.3 million capital project to update elementary rooms and to make facility upgrades at Lisbon Central School is nearing completion.
The project, with Murnane Building Contractors, Plattsburgh, as the general contractor, focused on a variety of upgrades to the building itself.
Improvements to its elementary classrooms were eyed in the project with new windows, walls and tiles, ceilings, sink fixtures as well as new lighting.
Other aspects of the project were improvements to the building’s HVAC systems to allow for healthy air flow, several bathroom renovations, minor roof and sidewalk work, a stage extension, vestibule overhaul and a new music suite.
In the athletic department, there will be a new backstop and batting cage installed as well as new flooring and bleachers in the main gym.
“The project is nearing completion and has provided students, faculty, and staff with a host of updated spaces to take advantage of,” said Laken Foster Kelly, public information specialist with Capital Region BOCES Communications Service, “The music suite is nearly completed and has become a hub for student activity, and the gym has already been utilized for athletic events throughout the school year.”
Other aspects of the project, including their business suite and community exercise room, are undergoing construction currently.
“Many of the outstanding projects are expected to be finished within the next month,” stated Kelly.
Kelly said that the capital project allowed the district to place a “greater emphasis on health and safety and replace outdated window fixtures to ensure that windows can be opened easily in case of emergency.”
“This project has allowed us to make major improvement from the facilities that were available to our students, faculty, and staff in the past, and we are excited that our school community has already had the opportunity to take advantage of some of our updated spaces,” she said.
