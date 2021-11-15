Literacy Coalition launches new website

FULTON – The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, (LCOC), launched its new website recently, (literacycoalitionofoswegocounty.com) it was announced by Paul Gugel, LCOC president.
“We are extremely grateful to Fulton Savings Bank for providing the funding for the website design, hosting, and domain name,” Gugel said. “Thanks, also, to Heather McCoy, 315 Designs, Fulton, for a beautiful, clean website design. With the expansion of some of our events and programs, like Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, we needed to establish our own domain and website to easily facilitate our growth and capabilities.
“I also want to thank our website committee for working to make this happen: Mike Egan, Kristen Munger and Steve Chirello. I encourage anyone interested in literacy services to visit our site for a quick check of the resources and agencies that are here to help.”
The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is a coalition of local organizations and individuals dedicated to improving literacy in the county. LCOC works to address the literacy needs of people of all ages, the focus areas include basic literacy, workforce literacy, computer literacy, health literacy, and financial literacy. “The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County is dedicated to supporting and expanding literacy services so that people can work, our economy can grow, families can thrive, and our community can prosper,” Gugel said.
For more information about The Literacy Coalition of Oswego County, visit literacycoalitionofoswegocounty.com. Visit imaginationlibrary.com for more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and to register a child (age birth through fifth birthday) so they can experience receiving a (free) new book delivered just to them each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.