$3,100 grant for Literacy of Northern New York

Literacy of Northern New York has received a $3,100 Literacy Opportunity Fund grant from

ProLiteracy,

a nationwide adult literacy organization. The grant helps LNNY pay for operational expenses and focus on student services rather than fundraising. Students in LNNY’s Monday/Wednesday English as a Second Language class, in the back row, from left: Rosa Martelo, Bertha Ato, Camila Martelo and Vanessa Lee. In front, from left: Johanna Garcia and Sheila Lopez. LNNY provides free ESL classes in Watertown and Fort Drum and one-to-one tutoring via trained volunteers to adults 16 and older who need help with reading, writing, math and GED preparation. LNNY is a United Way of Northern NY partner agency. Submitted photo

Literacy of Northern New York has received a $3,100 Literacy Opportunity Fund grant from ProLiteracy, a nationwide adult literacy organization. The grant helps LNNY pay for operational expenses and focus on student services rather than fundraising. Students in LNNY’s Monday/Wednesday English as a Second Language class, in the back row, from left: Rosa Martelo, Bertha Ato, Camila Martelo and Vanessa Lee. In front, from left: Johanna Garcia and Sheila Lopez. LNNY provides free ESL classes in Watertown and Fort Drum and one-to-one tutoring via trained volunteers to adults 16 and older who need help with reading, writing, math and GED preparation. LNNY is a United Way of Northern NY partner agency. / Submitted photo

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.