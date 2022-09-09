Literacy of Northern New York has received a $3,100 Literacy Opportunity Fund grant from ProLiteracy, a nationwide adult literacy organization. The grant helps LNNY pay for operational expenses and focus on student services rather than fundraising. Students in LNNY’s Monday/Wednesday English as a Second Language class, in the back row, from left: Rosa Martelo, Bertha Ato, Camila Martelo and Vanessa Lee. In front, from left: Johanna Garcia and Sheila Lopez. LNNY provides free ESL classes in Watertown and Fort Drum and one-to-one tutoring via trained volunteers to adults 16 and older who need help with reading, writing, math and GED preparation. LNNY is a United Way of Northern NY partner agency. / Submitted photo
Latest News
- Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter
- Bernhards Bay United Methodist Church’s Festival by the Bay
- A strange murder mystery in Phoenix
- Local auto racing: Sears Jr., Hile claim respective track crowns at Fulton, Brewerton
- High school football season preview: Oswego County expanding Independent imprint
- Local auto racing: Shullick Jr. claims third career Oswego Speedway Classic
- High school football: Cofrancesco committed to elevating Firebirds
- Seventh Oswego PorchFest Sept. 18
Most Popular
-
Two teens die in tragic, freak accident
-
Former members of Christian Fellowship Center demonstrate in Potsdam and Canton in support of CARE Act
-
Former Christian Fellowship Center members support making clergy mandatory reporters, allege systemic CFC abuse
-
In freak accident in Oswego County, downed powerlines kill two teens, two others narrowly escape uninjured
-
High school roundup: Indian River football rolls past Beekmantown at Potsdam, 30-15
Classifieds
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- WE BUY & Sell All Types of Cattle. Call Lewie
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- WATERTOWN - NORTH- SIDE
- WATERTOWN EVERGREEN COMMUNITY
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- MICRO MINI bernedoodles pups. Ready for new homes. Mom is
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.