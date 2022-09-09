Literacy of Northern New York has received a $3,100 Literacy Opportunity Fund grant from

a nationwide adult literacy organization. The grant helps LNNY pay for operational expenses and focus on student services rather than fundraising. Students in LNNY’s Monday/Wednesday English as a Second Language class, in the back row, from left: Rosa Martelo, Bertha Ato, Camila Martelo and Vanessa Lee. In front, from left: Johanna Garcia and Sheila Lopez. LNNY provides free ESL classes in Watertown and Fort Drum and one-to-one tutoring via trained volunteers to adults 16 and older who need help with reading, writing, math and GED preparation. LNNY is a United Way of Northern NY partner agency. Submitted photo