WATERTOWN — Literacy of Northern New York is recruiting board members. The nonprofit agency trains volunteers in Jefferson and Lewis counties to provide one-to-one tutoring to adults who need help with reading, writing, math, and English as a second language.
The staff also provides classroom-based instruction in Watertown and Fort Drum for adults who are learning English as a second language. The agency help adults increase literacy skills so they can pass the GED, obtain jobs, read to their children and enter job training programs.
LNNY board meetings are held every other month. Board members develop and evaluate policies for LNNY, assist with fundraisers, and inform the community about the organization. For more information about serving on the LNNY board, contact M. Cecilia Brock, Executive Director, at literacyofnny@gmail.com or 315-782-4270.
