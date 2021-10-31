BLACK RIVER — On a crisp, fall afternoon, families walked around the field behind Black River Elementary School to read a book.
Using funds from the Good Idea Grant provided by the Federally Impacted Schools Educational Foundation Board, a literacy trail was recently constructed on the school grounds.
Third-grade teacher Tricia Pierce, who has been an educator for 14 years, spearheaded the project that can be adapted for different grade levels and with various educational goals. Picture books, scavenger books and social studies materials can be incorporated in the literacy trail.
“I wanted to have an open space to bring the community together to enjoy reading, content and the arts all at the same time,” Mrs. Pierce said following the StoryWalk opening on Wednesday.
In her grant application, the teacher proposed “to create an educational opportunity along the outdoor walking path,” with the mission “to encourage K-4 students to be physically active, while learning and appreciating their natural environment.”
With about 200 family members participating in the opening of the literacy trail, that goal seemed to be met. Along the trail pages of the book — “The Very Busy Spider” by Eric Carle — were framed along with activities. In addition, children had the opportunity to paint pumpkins.
“It was a good time,” said Alexus VanAcker of Black River, who attended the event with her son, Axton, 4. “There are a lot of activities and it’s fun even if you can’t read.”
Luke Hernandez of Black River, along with his wife Megan and children Lucy, 4, and Greyson, 2, also attended.
“It was a great time,” Mr. Hernandez said. “They (his children) have been excited about coming.”
Mrs. Pierce pointed out the benefits of the StoryWalk.
“We’ve known for a long time that access to the outdoors improves mental health,” she said. “We’ve also known for a long time that feeling like you are part of a community brings a greater sense of responsibility. This project lets children, classes and families experience both.”
Members of the Carthage High School 12 Honors program assisted with the opening, enlisting volunteers to act as guides for the StoryWalk and aid in pumpkin decorating.
“We want to thank the 12 honors program for their involvement,” Mrs. Pierce said. “They are working diligently to bring together the greater Carthage Central School District community through many events this fall. The pumpkin painting that accompanied our book was a great opportunity for families and friends of Black River Elementary to be together.”
Xavier Williams, a second-grader, painted his pumpkin to look like a monster.
“I love it,” his mother Tamika Stovall of Fort Drum said of the StoryWalk opening. “It’s good to get out of the house — it’s like a little fall festival.”
Mrs. Pierce said prior to the community opening for the StoryWalk, school children had the opportunity to use the literacy trail.
“Recently, older students paired with younger students to read a book together on the StoryWalk,” she said. “In addition to practicing reading, the students all had positive experiences, learned to introduce themselves to each other, had conversations about the reading and took responsibility to be great role models for each other.”
The project coordinator hopes to share the project at other schools within the district. Other teachers have reached out to her about using the interchangeable story boards to coordinate with their studies. There is also talk of creating similar trails at other buildings within the district.
