CANTON — Twenty-one years ago, a portable classroom arrived on County Route 25 from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Little River Community School was born.
Following a year and a half of renovating the classroom building, filing paperwork with the state and connecting with local families, Little River Director Steve Molnar opened school doors in 1999.
The classroom, 1227 County Route 25, served four students, and by the end of that first year, 12 students had enrolled in the small, democratic school, which is chartered by the New York State Board of Regents and is a member of the Northeast Association Democratic Education Conference.
Three years in, two rooms had been added on to the original classroom space, and about five years ago, an addition with three more classrooms nearly doubled the size of the building. Now, the classroom that traveled 520 miles to get to the north country serves as the school’s community room.
After distributing nearly 40 newsletters, hosting area volunteers, increasing classroom space and serving 214 students, Little River celebrates 20 years of alternative education. This year, 33 students, K-12, attend classes, and the school employs six teachers in its four classrooms.
“To say it’s different, would be mild,” said Alex Calk, 18, a senior at Little River who moved to the north country two years ago from a Catholic school in Manhattan. “I once got detention for wearing the wrong shoes — that was the only time I ever got detention — and here, Steve (Molnar) doesn’t even wear shoes sometimes.”
The democratic school model is based on students making curricular decisions and taking ownership of individualized learning plans, which is really about helping kids feel “empowered,” Mr. Molnar said.
“The course distribution is the same or similar to what it would be in a state school, but what we do with the content is really up to us,” he said. “Whether it be the books we choose, or some of the activities we do, the kids have a lot of say and input into that.”
With guidance from parents and teachers, Mr. Molnar said, students at Little River work to design academic coursework, as well as extra-curricular activities, that align with their personal learning interests.
“Some kids are into donkeys, and some could care less,” Mr. Molnar said. “We want to nurture those kinds of choices and wishes.”
Behind the school building, a playground and small barn — structures the students constructed — provide outdoor play and learning, and three miniature donkeys are housed in the barn.
Students are responsible for barn chores in the rear of the school, and adjacent to the school property sits Birdsfoot Farm, an organic vegetable farm, where Mr. Molnar lives with his wife, Dulli. At Birdsfoot, students often learn about and assist with planting and harvesting.
Little River’s classrooms are generally organized by age and interests: grades K-2 Youngers, 3-6 Middles and 7-12 Olders.
As the main school administrator, Mr. Molnar teaches the Olders, as well as special topics to other students. Elena Pignone teaches Middles, Aubree Keese teaches Youngers and Leon Sawyko teaches science to all ages and math to the Olders. Two additional art and special topics teachers, as well as community volunteers and volunteers from St. Lawrence University round out the school’s staff.
With incremental growth over the last two decades, Mr. Molnar said Little River is “comfortable with where it’s at now,” adding that the school could take on a few more students, up to 40, without having to make major administrative adjustments.
At this point in the school year, Mr. Molnar said, graduating seniors — there are five in the class of 2020 — are beginning to consider their post-graduation plans.
“There’s all kinds of excitement in the air,” he said. “It’s just a pleasure to share that stuff together with the kids.”
Mx. Calk has been accepted to both SUNY Potsdam and St. John’s College, Maryland, and said they will likely attend St. John’s and continue to engage in sustainability coursework and community initiatives there. In the north country, Mx. Calk has worked with Nature Up North as part of their Little River internship requirement, and helped organize the monthly Climate Vigils in Canton Community Park that began in March.
Little River’s education model, Mx. Calk said, is one that fosters individual growth and celebrates its students. Mx. Calk, for instance, works closely with Mr. Molnar and Mr. Sawyko to develop and work through environmental science material, while other students forge different paths for themselves.
“The most important part of this school is that it supports its students in all kinds of ventures,” Mx. Calk said. “It’s not trying to force you into being in a certain box — it’s allowing you to be exactly who you are, where you are, and meeting you there.”
