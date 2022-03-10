NORFOLK — Live music returns to the Norwood-Norfolk Central School stage tonight with the first production of “Shrek the Musical,” followed by two performances on Saturday.
Show times are 7 p.m. tonight and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re very excited for our musical this year. Our thespians have been hard at work and the show looks to showcase our very talented students,” Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said.
The cast of nearly 50 students includes Josh Hall, Hannah Tharrett, Miya Colbert, Liam McGinnis, Lucie Burns, Constance Pircsuk, Erica Lavigne, Olivia Reiter, Kaitlyn Plonka, Ernie Varney, Emily Jarvis, Matt Frost, Taylor Michaud, Kayla Jarvis, Josh Jarvis, Micah Reiter, Finn Chase, Bella Slate, Dalton Caskinette, Kirstie Bordeaux, Zach Taylor, Ella Bromle, Lauren Sweet, Sydnie Barkley, Emersen Garrow, Brielle Smith and Kendra Bond.
The cast also includes Reese LaFleur, Gannon Colbert, Zach Roi, Dominic Boprey, Abigail Palmer, Alexa LaSalle, Nichole White, Mia Varney, Olivia Plonka, Harmonie Akins, Shandi Gardner, Emelia Palmer, Aubrey Gardner, Braden Garrow, Emmaleigh Fregoe, Levi Forney, Skylar Saumier, Kendall Shrewsberry, Emilly Bromley, Serenity Akins and Tika Smith-Goolden.
The running crew includes Assistant Stage Manager Kj Belmore, Camden Stefhon, Rachel Hewey, Margaret Wagstaff, Chelsey Varney, Lochlan Sweeney, Emma Breault, Sophie Breault, Tarron Colbert, Owen Point, Ethan King, Gaige Sullivan, Kylie Kellison, Peyton Sullivan, Simone Charles, Emma Dillon, Reiss Walker, Zoe Snyder, Maleya Mullen, Ella Tatom, James Wilson, Destiny Bush and Madison Ashley.
The house crew includes Ella Tatom, Reiss Walker, Malayla Vaught, Destiny Bush, Zoe Snyder and Maleya Mullin; and the props crew includes Abbie Weems, Jaden Waite and Alison Pearson.
Alivia Jackson and Karen Wawrzyniak comprise the wardrobe cres. Lights and sound are being handled by Lauren Cota, Zane Tatom, Samuel Rousset and Cooper Arquiett.
Dragon puppeteers are Camden Stefhon, Kj Belmore, Gaige Sullivan and Simone Charles, while the alumni stage crew includes Stephen Wagstaff, Joshua Hargett, Matthew Frost and Sammy Munson.
A synopsis of the show reads, “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek, and thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand — and his name is Shrek.”
In preparation for the musical, the cast and crew were the recipients of a $3,000 Arconic Action grant. Arconic volunteers Eowyn Hewey, Tim Doud, Patrick Berube and Evelyn Verrett helped build the set and presented the donation to the stage crew.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students, and can be purchased ahead of time at wdt.me/NNShrek or in person at the time of the show.
