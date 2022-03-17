MASSENA — Audiences will be welcomed back for in-person viewing of this year’s Massena Central High School Music Theater Department presentation of “High School Musical.”
Tickets are available now for the live performance, which will be staged at 7:30 p.m. April 1 and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 2 in the high school auditorium.
“We are very excited about this show because it is high-energy and fun, not to mention it is our first live show since ‘The Sound of Music’ in March of 2019,” Musical Theater Director Christopher J. Lincoln said.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by visiting www.mchsmusical.com.
“We will also have box office hours starting next week, and tickets may also be purchased at the door beginning two hours before show time,” Mr. Lincoln said.
This year’s cast includes Noah Love, Owen Barto, Kellon Lincoln, Maddie Tusa, Logan Eggleston, Alyssa Fountaine, Emmalyn Taraska, Stephanie Gardner, Devin Love, Ella Tusa, Keri Lucey, Tom Oldenburgh, Carlie Donnelly, Maddison Goolden, Isabel Beard, Katelyn Earl, Alivia Morris, Samantha Arney, Kya Lucey, Elyse Hoxie, Katie Cichetti, Alorha Shantie and Allison Winston.
Also in the cast are Sophie St. Hilaire, Christine Grant, Jannessalee Montgomery, Katelyn Morrell, Ava LaRue, Mya McSurdy, Leah Morgan, Austin Hardy, Hannah Dougherty, Zander Wilhelm, Zach Bressard, Zach Wells, Ben LeBlanc and Liam O’Neill.
Choreographers are Stacy Oloan and Brettany LaShomb; set painter director is Trish Murphy; set designer and lead builder is Adam Love; wardrobe director is Amanda Taraska; hair and makeup director is Angela Frost; and playbill coordinator is April Charleson. Mr. Lincoln is the show director.
The show centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy (Noah Love), a high school jock, and Gabriella (Alyssa Fountaine), the new smart girl at school. They meet on a family vacation and become attracted to each other while singing in a karaoke competition.
Rediscovering each other at school, their relationship and their surprise decision to audition together for the school musical are thwarted by the school’s current leading lady, Sharpay (Maddie Tusa), and Troy and Gabriella’s well-meaning friends. Finally, Gabriella and Troy find a way to be themselves and are rewarded with the lead roles in the school show.
