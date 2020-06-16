North country school districts are tallying their respective 2020-21 school budget votes tonight.
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person voting for school votes this year, resulting in all voting being done via mail-in ballots.
Ballot counting began at today at 5 p.m.
Many school districts are reporting a higher-than-normal turnout for this year’s budget vote and school board elections. Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr said that over the last four years, the district averaged just over 500 voters a year. This year, the district recieved 3,640 ballots by mail.
This story will be updated as tonight’s results continue to roll in.
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton: Budget of $31,032,033
Three seats, each with three-year terms are on this year’s ballot.
Patrick Hanss
Danny Thomas
Clifton-Fine: Budget $11,266,612; yes 311, no 199
One open seat with three year term
Douglas Yeo; 88
Russell Blackstone; 208
Colton-Pierrepont: Budget $10,920,370; yes 445, no 136
Two vacancies, with the highest vote-getter serving a four-year term and the second highest a three-year term
Sarah Hartmans; 483
Tracy Hoose; 521
Repair reserve funding; yes 469, no 109
Edwards-Knox: Budget $15,999,299; yes 487, no 102
Two seats are available, one for five years and one for one year.
Ashley LaPoint; 390
Jennifer White; 374
Lynn Coller; 302
Bus resolution; yes 475, no 115
Gouverneur: Budget $37,550,000
Four seats, three are for full terms of three years and one is for a partial term starting on June 10 and ending on June 30, 2022.
Todd E. Bates
Brooke Bush
David Fenlong
Naaman Lowry
Roland Roderick
Hammond: Budget $8,747,389; yes 272, no 121
One seat, five-year term
Allen Howie; 235
Viviana Wilmot; 142
Library Yes 261; no 121
Harrisville: Budget $10,944,197; yes 326, no 95
One seat with a five-year term
Jan Mosher; 326
Hermon-DeKalb: Budget $$11,269,040; yes 293, no 60
Three seats, two for five-year term, one for a two-year term.
Heather Coller; 280
Jordan Deleel; 237
Jaclyn TeRiele; 243
Bus resolution; yes 290, no 63
Heuvelton: Budget $14,868,219; yes 352, no 115
No candidates applied to fill one open seat, which carries a five-year term.
Write-in Michelle McGaw; 142
Lisbon: Budget $15,021,769; yes 473, no 241
There is one vacancy with a five-year term.
Andrea Randle; 599
Capital project; yes 415, no 300
Bus resolution; yes 413, no 241
Madrid-Waddington: Budget $17,396,688; yes 622, no 210
Two seats
Ryan Hayes; 729
Christopher Pryce; 694
Bus resolution; yes 631, no 202
Capital project; yes 681, no 157
Massena: Budget $56,665,033
Three seats, two five-year terms and one one year term.
Kristy A. Baker
Jodele Hammock
Kayla Lalonde
Keri Lucey
Lloyd St. Louis
Daniel Tusa
Robert LeBlanc
Morristown: Budget $11,015,458
Two seats, one three-year term, second ends on June 30, 2022.
Mark Blanchard
Lisa Newby
Ruth-Anne Barkley
Philip Barse
Pollyanne Demick
Norwood-Norfolk: Budget $24,574,114; yes 673, no 212
Four seats, three of the seats are for three-year terms and one seat is for a one-year term. The top three finishers claim three-year seats; the fourth finisher takes a one-year seat.
Robert Barlow; 507
Marela Fiacco; 646
Jonathan Hunkins; 642
Amy Lacroix; 529
Richelle Reid; N/a
Bus resolution; yes 659, no 239
Ogdensburg: Budget $47,200,000
Two open seats
James Bell
Reneé Grizzuto
Arlene Kiah
James Lafave
James Mccarthy
David Rufa
Connor Sutton
Elizabeth Testani
Parishville-Hopkinton: Budget $12,136,504; yes 495, no 205
Two seats
Janine Sullivan; 533
Geri Lynn Wilson; N/a
Thomas Morrison; 384
Bus resolution; yes 516, no 185
Potsdam: Budget $34,985,741
Three seats
George Biffer
Robert A. Brothers Jr.
Christopher C. Cowen
Keith Sapp
Lynzie Schulte
St. Lawrence Central: Budget $24,008,913; yes 715, no 188
Two seats
Seth Belt; 737
Sarah Ashley; 772
Bus resolution; yes 700, no 214
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Alexandria: Budget $13,939,687
Three seats
Betty Compeau
Christine Lingenfelter
James VanCour
Belleville Henderson: Budget $10,989,021
One seat
Adam J. Miner
Carthage: Budget $64,535,873; yes 1,458, no 234
Three seats
Erin Boshart; 1,303
Joseph Colangelo; 1,002
Tod Nash; 1,011
Jonathan Schell; 1,151
The proposition to authorizing the collection of $135,000 for the Carthage Free Library and $96,500 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library was approved; yes 1,345, no 350
General Brown: Budget $24,334,794
Two seats
Natalie Hurley
Scott Lytle
Albert Romano Jr.
Kimberly Shuler
Indian River: Budget $89,844,680
Two seats
William Backus
Robin Johnson
LaFargeville: Budget $12,030,084; yes 478, no 88
One seat
Matthew Duffany; 522
Bus proposition; yes 457, no 93
Lyme: Budget $8,661,976 Yes 438, No 189
One seat
Jon LaFontaine 474
Library proposition Yes 452, No 176
Sackets Harbor: Budget $9,130,517
One seat
Angela Green
South Jefferson: Budget $36,972,338
Two seats
Kenneth Bibbins
James Juczak
Pamela Thomas
Stephanie Widrick
Thousand Islands: Budget $23,357,642; yes 426, no 58
Three seats
Erin Churchill; 425
Sarah Riddoch; 414
Timothy Wiley; 410
Bus proposition; yes 387, no 94
Library proposition; yes 353, no 129
Watertown: Budget $77,006,009
Two seats
Lorie L. Converse
Jason B. Harrington
Maria T. Mesires
Milly C. Smith
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River: Budget $17,585,015
One seat
Zechariah Zehr
Copenhagen: Budget $11,207,621
One seat
Gabrielle Thompson
Lowville: Budget $27,689,526
Three seats
Thomas Schneeberger
Rebecca Kelly
Michael Young
South Lewis: Budget $26,453,524
Two seats
Paul Campbell
Joshua Leviker
Jean Lieber
Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy
Richard Ventura
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.