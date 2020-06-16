North country school districts are tallying their respective 2020-21 school budget votes tonight.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled in-person voting for school votes this year, resulting in all voting being done via mail-in ballots.

Ballot counting began at today at 5 p.m.

Many school districts are reporting a higher-than-normal turnout for this year’s budget vote and school board elections. Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr said that over the last four years, the district averaged just over 500 voters a year. This year, the district recieved 3,640 ballots by mail.

This story will be updated as tonight’s results continue to roll in.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY

Canton: Budget of $31,032,033

Three seats, each with three-year terms are on this year’s ballot.

Patrick Hanss

Danny Thomas

Clifton-Fine: Budget $11,266,612; yes 311, no 199

One open seat with three year term

Douglas Yeo; 88

Russell Blackstone; 208

Colton-Pierrepont: Budget $10,920,370; yes 445, no 136

Two vacancies, with the highest vote-getter serving a four-year term and the second highest a three-year term

Sarah Hartmans; 483

Tracy Hoose; 521

Repair reserve funding; yes 469, no 109

Edwards-Knox: Budget $15,999,299; yes 487, no 102

Two seats are available, one for five years and one for one year.

Ashley LaPoint; 390

Jennifer White; 374

Lynn Coller; 302

Bus resolution; yes 475, no 115

Gouverneur: Budget $37,550,000

Four seats, three are for full terms of three years and one is for a partial term starting on June 10 and ending on June 30, 2022.

Todd E. Bates

Brooke Bush

David Fenlong

Naaman Lowry

Roland Roderick

Hammond: Budget $8,747,389; yes 272, no 121

One seat, five-year term

Allen Howie; 235

Viviana Wilmot; 142

Library Yes 261; no 121

Harrisville: Budget $10,944,197; yes 326, no 95

One seat with a five-year term

Jan Mosher; 326

Hermon-DeKalb: Budget $$11,269,040; yes 293, no 60

Three seats, two for five-year term, one for a two-year term.

Heather Coller; 280

Jordan Deleel; 237

Jaclyn TeRiele; 243

Bus resolution; yes 290, no 63

Heuvelton: Budget $14,868,219; yes 352, no 115

No candidates applied to fill one open seat, which carries a five-year term.

Write-in Michelle McGaw; 142

Lisbon: Budget $15,021,769; yes 473, no 241

There is one vacancy with a five-year term.

Andrea Randle; 599

Capital project; yes 415, no 300

Bus resolution; yes 413, no 241

Madrid-Waddington: Budget $17,396,688; yes 622, no 210

Two seats

Ryan Hayes; 729

Christopher Pryce; 694

Bus resolution; yes 631, no 202

Capital project; yes 681, no 157

Massena: Budget $56,665,033

Three seats, two five-year terms and one one year term.

Kristy A. Baker

Jodele Hammock

Kayla Lalonde

Keri Lucey

Lloyd St. Louis

Daniel Tusa

Robert LeBlanc

Morristown: Budget $11,015,458

Two seats, one three-year term, second ends on June 30, 2022.

Mark Blanchard

Lisa Newby

Ruth-Anne Barkley

Philip Barse

Pollyanne Demick

Norwood-Norfolk: Budget $24,574,114; yes 673, no 212

Four seats, three of the seats are for three-year terms and one seat is for a one-year term. The top three finishers claim three-year seats; the fourth finisher takes a one-year seat.

Robert Barlow; 507

Marela Fiacco; 646

Jonathan Hunkins; 642

Amy Lacroix; 529

Richelle Reid; N/a

Bus resolution; yes 659, no 239

Ogdensburg: Budget $47,200,000

Two open seats

James Bell

Reneé Grizzuto

Arlene Kiah

James Lafave

James Mccarthy

David Rufa

Connor Sutton

Elizabeth Testani

Parishville-Hopkinton: Budget $12,136,504; yes 495, no 205

Two seats

Janine Sullivan; 533

Geri Lynn Wilson; N/a

Thomas Morrison; 384

Bus resolution; yes 516, no 185

Potsdam: Budget $34,985,741

Three seats

George Biffer

Robert A. Brothers Jr.

Christopher C. Cowen

Keith Sapp

Lynzie Schulte

St. Lawrence Central: Budget $24,008,913; yes 715, no 188

Two seats

Seth Belt; 737

Sarah Ashley; 772

Bus resolution; yes 700, no 214

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Alexandria: Budget $13,939,687

Three seats

Betty Compeau

Christine Lingenfelter

James VanCour

Belleville Henderson: Budget $10,989,021

One seat

Adam J. Miner

Carthage: Budget $64,535,873; yes 1,458, no 234

Three seats

Erin Boshart; 1,303

Joseph Colangelo; 1,002

Tod Nash; 1,011

Jonathan Schell; 1,151

The proposition to authorizing the collection of $135,000 for the Carthage Free Library and $96,500 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library was approved; yes 1,345, no 350

General Brown: Budget $24,334,794

Two seats

Natalie Hurley

Scott Lytle

Albert Romano Jr.

Kimberly Shuler

Indian River: Budget $89,844,680

Two seats

William Backus

Robin Johnson

LaFargeville: Budget $12,030,084; yes 478, no 88

One seat

Matthew Duffany; 522

Bus proposition; yes 457, no 93

Lyme: Budget $8,661,976 Yes 438, No 189

One seat

Jon LaFontaine 474

Library proposition Yes 452, No 176

Sackets Harbor: Budget $9,130,517

One seat

Angela Green

South Jefferson: Budget $36,972,338

Two seats

Kenneth Bibbins

James Juczak

Pamela Thomas

Stephanie Widrick

Thousand Islands: Budget $23,357,642; yes 426, no 58

Three seats

Erin Churchill; 425

Sarah Riddoch; 414

Timothy Wiley; 410

Bus proposition; yes 387, no 94

Library proposition; yes 353, no 129

Watertown: Budget $77,006,009

Two seats

Lorie L. Converse

Jason B. Harrington

Maria T. Mesires

Milly C. Smith

LEWIS COUNTY

Beaver River: Budget $17,585,015

One seat

Zechariah Zehr

Copenhagen: Budget $11,207,621

One seat

Gabrielle Thompson

Lowville: Budget $27,689,526

Three seats

Thomas Schneeberger

Rebecca Kelly

Michael Young

South Lewis: Budget $26,453,524

Two seats

Paul Campbell

Joshua Leviker

Jean Lieber

Nancy Szewczyk-Davoy

Richard Ventura

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.