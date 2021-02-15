TALLAHASSEE, FLA. - Nicholas Livolsi, of Oswego, was among the 1,500 students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Tallahassee Community College.
Latest News
- Livolsi named to dean’s list
- New Cinema Arts Theatre celebrates 10th Annual Snow Day
- North country dairy princesses competing in state pageant this week
- Fort Drum 12-year-old, with help from friend, exceeds fundraising prediction for Jefferson County SPCA
- Berger drains eagle at 18 to win Pebble Beach
- Ogdensburg fire union withdraws five grievance claims, but still pursuing arbitration
- Spectators can view high school sports via livestreams
- Watertown police officer has new K-9 partner
Most Popular
-
Despite COVID pandemic, north country housing market is booming
-
Progress 2021: Key businesses forced to adjust, think creatively with COVID
-
Remembering Leo Wilson, former Lyme police chief
-
Watertown police officer has new K-9 partner
-
Plan for bayside RV park sparks battle between Three Mile Bay residents, developers
Classifieds
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- FOR SALE premium Soybean baleage, $80/per bale, whole kernel corn
- 6 JERSEY cows & heifers due do calve Feb 4th
- YORKIE PUPPIES- will be vet checked, 1st shots, tails are
- CLEAN FIREWOOD logs 28-32 face cords per load, local deliveries.
- ATTENTION HISTORIANS & History buffs: Have old newspaper clippings &
- FOWLER- HOBBY farm, house, 2 car garage, barn, 2 acres
- Looking for land to lease in the Malone, Bangor, Chateaugay
- FORD 500 - 2006 AWD
- NEWFOUNDLANDS: AKC purebreds. 2 girls, 4 boys. first shots, vet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.