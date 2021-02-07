Local 669-JATC partners with CiTi for virtual guest speakers

OSWEGO - NY State Recruiting Specialist Tim Coleman from Local 669-JATC Sprinkler Fitters has partnered with the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) to give multiple presentations as a guest speaker to Career and Technical Education students.
Coleman shared career opportunities available to the students through apprenticeship training and gave an overview of a day in the life of a sprinkler fitter.
“Piping specialists are highly trained to install life safety systems,” said Coleman during one of the presentations. “Every day is different with new approaches to problem-solving.”
In addition to learning by doing, apprenticeship programs have other perks such as a college education with no debt for career advancement. After applying to the program, most apprenticeship programs start right after high school graduation.
“The unions have been doing this for more than 100 years,” said Coleman. “We represent our workers and provide them with a living wage, benefits and the opportunity to retire with dignity.”
