Reality Check of St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties is hosting an art contest for youth ages 10-18 for Taking Down Tobacco Day. Youth are asked to create a piece of art work in the form a picture, poster, short story, poem, comic or video that highlights the dangers of electronic cigarettes or why you would want to be tobacco-free.
The contest, which ends May 1, was designed to keep youth busy and let them express themselves creatively. There will be three different age groups in which winners will be chosen on May 8. Artwork can be submitted, along with the form or contact information — child’s full name, age, parent or guardian’s name, phone number and school — by email at cnatfc@svpc.net or by mail at 206 Ford Street Suite 301 Ogdensburg NY 13669.
For more information call 315-713-4861 or visit cnatfc@svpc.net.
