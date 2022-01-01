OSWEGO - Healthcare workers at Oswego Health were surprised this week as some of the youngest residents in the county wanted to brighten their day.
Andrea Backus, a kindergarten teacher at Mexico Elementary School helped organize a holiday greeting card project between students attending Mexico, New Haven, and Palermo elementary schools to give back to the local healthcare workers who have tirelessly provided care throughout this pandemic.
A total of 926 homemade greeting cards were colored and some included personalized messages just reminding the employees of Oswego Health how important they are.
“Our students understand the impact that this pandemic has had on everyone, especially healthcare workers,” shared Backus. “This was just a small way of us letting the employees of Oswego Health know how much we appreciate them and to hopefully bring a smile to their face this holiday season.”
“At a time when our staff needs it most, this kind gesture certainly brought on a lot of smiles,” stated Jamie Leszczynski, Senior Director of Communications for Oswego Health.
