Local fifth graders attended the 19th Annual Oswego County Progressive Agriculture Home and Farm Safety Day

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Progressive Agriculture Home and Farm Safety Day was held on June 9 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds and on June 16 at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School. Each site provided learning opportunities for the fifth grade students attending. Overall, there were five schools that participated and over 300 students that experienced this program.
The Oswego County Progressive Agriculture Home and Farm Safety Day was held as a half-day program intended to teach students about being safe at home and on the farm. The participating schools had four stations that the fifth graders rotated through. Each station covered a different safety topic such as ATV (all-terrain vehicle) safety, being safe in the woods, chainsaw safety, dog safety, bike safety, PTO (power take-off) safety, lawnmower safety, hidden hazards, garden safety, physical activity safety and sun safety. Volunteers from around the county volunteered their time to talk with these students about important aspects of being safe in many different scenarios. The volunteers were very inventive in creating ways to actively engage the fifth graders.
The success of the Oswego County Progressive Agriculture Home and Farm Safety Day was due in large part to the support of many local organizations, businesses, and volunteers. It is coordinated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County and Oswego County Farm Bureau. The Oswego County Progressive Agriculture Home and Farm Safety Day planning committee is grateful to Luna Sharp Elementary, Sandy Creek Elementary, A.A. Cole Elementary, Trinity Catholic School and Dennis M. Kenney Middle School for their willingness to participate. Staff at Farm Credit East volunteer their time prior to the event. The local sponsors for this event were Constellation, Stewart Shops and Oswego County Farm Bureau.
