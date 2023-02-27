Local high school student wins Subnivean New Writers Awards competition

Brooklyn Saternow

OSWEGO - Brooklyn Saternow, a student at Oswego High School, was selected as winner of the 2022 Subnivean New Writers Awards competition offered by SUNY Oswego’s internationally-known literary magazine.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Saternow said upon learning she had won and will be published in Subnivean this year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.