WATERTOWN — The Malawi Early Literacy Team, commonly referred to as M.E.L.T., is returning to Malawi, a country in East Africa, almost three years to the date from its last visit after the destruction of the group’s rented library space.
M.E.L.T. could have given up due to the destruction and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but quite the opposite occurred.
In the past three years, the group purchased land, had building plans approved and built the first library of its kind in the northern region of Malawi. M.E.L.T. also has published and shipped six new titles to its early literacy library serving 20 remote village primary schools.
M.E.L.T, an ecumenical mission project of Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church, provides the teachers and students of northern Malawi with four key services: early literacy publications, teacher training, teachers’ manuals and the Land Cruiser that acts as a mobile library that transports the materials to classrooms.
“We’re a group of people from varying faiths and varying professions that believe in the power of literacy and how you can help yourself if you know how to read,” said M.E.L.T Chair Heather White. “We are a registered community-based organization, CBO, in Malawi and our efforts are donated to support that CBO.”
In 2019, while Americans were celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks and food, protesters were vandalizing a rented M.E.L.T library space in Malawi as part of a political protest against the president at that time. Protesters broke into the building and took boxes of books into the driveway, set them on fire and scattered the pages around.
Losses included more than 5,000 early readers, book bins, shelving, racks, tables and more. What remained were six new library shelves, 1,200 books that were loaned out to schools at the time, 400 books en route to the library, ABC fluency kits and the library’s Land Cruiser.
By the time Mrs. White had returned to Malawi with her son Jason in August of 2019, police had called the library’s director, Honorable Sam Chirwa, and said they’d found 2,000 of the missing books. While they were still in Malawi, Jason started drawing plans in pen, and through working with the Malawian government, the person in charge of educational services and the commissioner of lands, by the time they left, the drawings had been approved and they had permission to purchase land and erect a new building.
A year later, construction finished at M.E.L.T’s new library. The project consisted of three phases, which included the purchase of the land, the new M.E.L.T Central Library Building, interior work — including the library space, administrative office, rest rooms and a small kitchen area — as well as a security wall and lighting around the property to hopefully deter future vandalism. The group raised $58,000 for the project, according to Mrs. White.
Due to high COVID numbers both overseas and in the United States, M.E.L.T.’s 2020 and 2021 trips to Malawi had to be canceled, so the group will travel in August to finally see the library in person and bring along new materials.
“I know the first thing I’ll do when I get off the plane, I am going to kiss the ground; I will literally kiss the ground,” Mrs. White said. “And then I’ll see Sam, who’s one of my best friends on this Earth now. To see him after three years and be able to thank him face to face for keeping all of this going without us being there is quite remarkable.”
This will be Mrs. White’s 13th trip to Malawi. New to the team, Rev. Andrew Long will visit Malawi for the first time next month. The first shift of the team leaves about 2 a.m. Aug. 3, and then Rev. Long will be coming about a week later. The team will return to the states Aug. 23.
Rev. Long will be visiting with a few missionaries in Malawi and doing day trips with them, as well as meeting the new general secretary for the northern region of Malawi as a big part of M.E.L.T is relationship building. M.E.L.T survived the destruction of the rented library space and through the pandemic because of relationships, Mrs. White said.
“That really locks into why I’m interested in being involved in this,” Rev. Long said. “I understand my faith to be a call to help whenever I can, in whatever way I can, to whomever I can. And especially as Presbyterians we believe that our reach should go deeply into the community here, but also as far as we possibly can. And I’m also really fascinated that this is not us trying to be saviors, this is that relationship building — this is a long-term mission project.”
Even though the stateside part of M.E.L.T hasn’t been to Malawi in three years, they’ve been able to meet with their counterparts in the country every couple months via FaceTime, which is important for resource teachers over there to let them know what they need. They said they wanted vocabulary posters that align with the books M.E.L.T produces, more support for difficult vocabulary, and that’s exactly what they will get.
All the book topics come from the teachers and are aligned to the National Reading Program that’s in its infancy in Malawi. To supplement the books, classrooms will receive nine different posters along with simple word kits, which teachers also asked for, focusing on CVC, or consonant-vowel-consonant words, which can dramatically improve vocabularies.
Each teacher will get curriculum cards and a pocket chart so that they can start to teach simple words so children can start to put sentences together more.
According to Mrs. White, M.E.L.T has published 26 books so far, out of a goal of 50, using simple, repetitive, predictable vocabulary to help Malawian students learn English.
“We have also been raising funds for a special project while we’re on the ground,” she said. “Having not been there for three years, we don’t know what the schools that we’ve tried to help in are going to look like, and we will be as a team choosing a project when we’re there.”
For more information on the project and how to donate to the cause, visit http://malawiearlyliteracy.org/.
