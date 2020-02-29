WATERTOWN — In an effort to educate the community about the dangers of vaping, Dr. Logan Curtis of Upstate Oral Surgery and Project Save A Mouth teamed up during February to help raise awareness within local schools and urge teens to think twice about the habit.
During February, which was National Children’s Dental Health Month, local youths had the opportunity to take a stand against the deadly outbreak by signing the Stop The Vape pledge.
The PSAM project encouraged local students to watch a PSA and sign the Stop The Vape pledge and promise to not use e-cigarettes, other vaping devices, and tobacco products. Two individuals who signed the Stop The Vape pledge by Feb. 28 will have an opportunity to receive a pair of AirPods provided by the oral surgeons.
“Our goal is to raise awareness and hopefully to inspire some of the young folks out there, middle- and high-school age, to take the pledge to avoid starting to vape or using tobacco products,” Dr. Curtis said. “We’re trying to bribe them with a giveaway and some fun things to help make it worth their while.”
PSAM strives to improve general health and well-being by increasing oral health awareness and practices. Through national and local partnerships, the project works to raise awareness about healthy dental habits. With a focus on early education, PSAM aims to support the next generation to take charge of their dental health and care for their smiles.
The group released a Stop The Vape PSA where Simah Herman shared her story — which made national headlines — after being placed in a medically induced coma when her lungs failed due to a life-threatening vaping-related illness. She was hospitalized for 10 days.
Dr. Curtis has been an oral surgeon for approximately 15 years and opened his practice in Watertown six months ago after retiring from the Army. The father of five said three of his kids are in the age group where they have friends vaping.
“A lot of these young people don’t realize how damaging it is to your body; I have a 15-year-old son who comes home and tells me his friends are vaping,” he said. “They shouldn’t even be able to purchase this and that’s another problem, the fact that they have such ready access, because not even just the kids but the adults in their lives aren’t very well-informed about the potential risks and hazards of doing this.”
The vaping epidemic exploded last summer, causing at least 64 deaths and more than 2,750 cases of critical vaping-related illnesses requiring hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The New York State Department of Health reported 230 residents have been hospitalized for severe lung illnesses linked to using e-cigarettes and four reported deaths.
Jefferson County health officials have reported three cases of vaping-related illnesses, with one case involving an 11-year-old boy from Watertown who was rushed to the hospital after experiencing throat and chest pain and was vomiting after using his brother’s e-cigarette.
More than five million children and teens are vaping in the United States — a surge from three million young users last year. In fact, 6.2 million middle- and high-school students in 2019 admitted to using flavored tobacco products.
Among reports of lung-related injuries and cancer-causing chemicals, new research indicates that vaping can lead to major dental health problems including decay and gum disease. Vaping can also increase the risk of oral cancer, heart disease, and the damage of blood cells. In some extreme cases, e-cigarettes can explode in the user’s mouth due to the battery malfunction, shattering their teeth and jaw.
According to Dr. Curtis, from an oral surgery standpoint, vaping causes tooth decay because of the sugars in some products and also causes bone loss in addition to gum disease.
“You can’t say, ‘Well my teeth won’t fall out because I’m not smoking,’” he said. “Actually, they still will.”
Like so many things right now in the community that are addictive, in Dr. Curtis’ opinion, addictions rob us of our ability to make good choices. As a father, he hopes his kids will be able to avoid all addictions, but believes smoking or vaping and becoming addicted to nicotine are certainly some of the worst ones out there. Nicotine reduces blood flow which affects teeth and gums. Without enough blood flow throughout the body, gums don’t get enough oxygen and nutrients they need to stay healthy, which harms the gum tissue and could cause gum recession and potentially gum disease. Nicotine also reduces saliva, which leads to dry mouth, plaque buildup, increased bacteria, and ultimately, tooth decay.
The last day to sign the Stop the Vape pledge was Feb. 28, but there’s never a bad time to quit smoking or vaping, Dr. Curtis said.
“Later we’re gonna bring the kids in and present the ones that win with some stuff,” he said. “We also want to just congratulate them for having the courage to come out and say they’re not going to do it [vape].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.