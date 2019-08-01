Local school districts are commending the governor’s recent legislation prohibiting teachers and school officials from carrying weapons on school grounds.
The law, signed on Wednesday and effective immediately, is in opposition to the stand President Donald Trump has taken on the issue, in which he has promoted the idea of arming teachers and other school officials in an effort to deter gun violence.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has stated he doesn’t believe faculty members packing heat is the answer.
New York has now joined more than 40 other states with laws on the books that prohibit guns at K-12 schools, even when the owner has a concealed-weapons permit, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, a gun control advocacy group.
However, the law makes an exception for armed law enforcement officers, security guards and school resource officers.
Peter J. Turner, superintendent of Carthage Central School District, said he wouldn’t be comfortable arming teachers or other faculty members.
“My concern would be if you had an armed teacher and he or she stopped somebody, they are a hero, but if they miss and kill a student, nobody is going to like that,” Mr. Turner said.
In recent years, local districts have made changes to amp up security measures in response to school shootings nationwide. Not only have most districts shifted to secured front doors and better security cameras, but they have also added armed resource officers to patrol their halls.
Mr. Turner said his district utilizes two armed officers because they are highly trained and able to handle a possible shooting — something he can’t confidently say about other school officials if they had a weapon.
“If somebody does come into our school with a weapon, an unarmed person doesn’t stand much of a chance,” Mr. Turner said. “You can talk to them or yell at them, but if they are ready to shoot the school up, an unarmed person is not much of a deterent.”
Stephen J. Todd, superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and member of the Safe Schools Endeavor, said the initiative has never seriously contemplated using armed teachers as a safety tactic.
“Having a whole bunch of other people armed potentially wouldn’t be helpful,” Mr. Todd said.
As a superintendent he also said he supports the law, complimenting how it allows the appropriate people to be armed.
“We added a school resource officer this past year who’s been a great member of our school community,” Mr. Todd said. “In the fall, we will be working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and have deputies starting here as well...it’s all about keeping people safe.”
This is one of six new gun control laws signed this week by Gov. Cuomo, including issues such as additional bans of 3-D printed guns and other undetectable firearms, expanding safe storage requirements for guns in households where children under age 16 reside, banning bump stocks and extending the waiting period on some background checks.
