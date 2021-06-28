NORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Central School District, South Lewis Central School District and Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Jefferson County have received funding to provide either an extended school day or school violence prevention program.
They were among 83 school districts and nonprofit organizations across the state that received a portion of the $24 million in grant funding, state Education Department officials said.
The awarded grants range from $44,000 to $350,000. School districts and not-for-profit organizations working in collaboration with public school districts were eligible to apply for grant funding.
Norwood-Norfolk received $350,000 and the Cornell Cooperative Extension received two $350,000 grants to provide extended school day programs. South Lewis received $165,730 in funding to provide school violence prevention programs. The grant funding runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
Eligible extended school day programs had to provide support to students through extended day activities that will increase student achievement, provide extracurricular enrichment activities and assist in preventing school violence.
The school violence prevention programs include comprehensive school-based intervention models that reduce violence and improve school safety. Funding will also be used for safe corridors, diversity programs and collaboration with law enforcement agencies or community-based organizations.
The state Education Department received 278 applications requesting more than $75 million in funding. SED officials said each application was evaluated and scored by peer reviewers, including experts in expanded learning opportunities; college and university faculty and administrators; professional program evaluators; community educators; community service providers; staff from foundations and charitable organizations; and SED staff.
“We know that when children are safe and engaged in after school programs, they will be better positioned to succeed academically,” Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful to Governor (Andrew) Cuomo, Speaker (Carl) Heastie, Majority Leader (Andrea) Stewart-Cousins and the Legislature for providing the financial resources for these grants to prevent violence and to keep our students involved in safe and educational activities.”
In addition to the extended day program, Norwood-Norfolk Central School collaborated with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to receive Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant funding, which is used to provide after-school programming for students in grades 4 through 8.
The district is the lead agent for the grant, which also serves the Lisbon and St. Lawrence school districts with their after-school programming.
A previous grant expired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, and Superintendent James Cruikshank said they’ve worked with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to prepare an application for another grant from the state Department of Health.
“After a long delay, we are thrilled to be notified that we have been awarded this grant funding. We’ve actually had this grant two times for a total of 10 years. We did not expect to get it again, but we are very pleased,” he said. “This grant will help us with technical assistance, professional development, and funds for supplies and equipment in support of increased opportunities for physical activity and sound nutrition. This new collaboration between the Health Initiative and NNCS will continue through 2025.”
