LAFARGEVILLE — Making the change back to full in-person learning, LaFargeville Central School District managed to do so by cutting down on traffic in the building, with teachers changing rooms rather than the students.
On Monday, grades 6 to 12 at LaFargeville went back to full in-person learning, joining pre-kindergarten through fifth grade students who had been attending their lessons in person each day through the year.
Superintendent Travis Hoover said it was wonderful to see kids back in the building again. The district has had grades pre-K through five in-person all year long, five days a week, and they’re all cohorted into their own groups, with teachers traveling to various classrooms. The exception is physical education; they’ve all been going to PE class.
Up until Monday, grades 6 through 12 were at 50%, so basically half of the students would come one day, and half the kids would come to school the next for in-person instruction.
“My understanding is one of the pieces of that regulation was if you can stay in cohorts, then even if our area was to turn red, we would be able to continue to have everybody within six feet of each other. So we are cohorting kids by classes at each grade level,” Mr. Hoover said. “They basically stay in one room for the whole day, which is not a great thing for anybody, but at the same time having everyone here was our first priority.”
Before bringing more students back, the district set up meetings about two weeks ago with every member of staff to talk about things such as what the changes could look like, if it had support from the community and what would possibly change. Before, the district was down to only eight students in the whole district who were learning 100% remotely. Those eight are still learning remotely, but Mr. Hoover said the district is hoping they come back soon.
“To my knowledge, we haven’t had anyone else even request to go fully remote,” he said. “We would of course entertain the thought, but we are asking people that it be a medical reason to do so.”
The Watertown City School District welcomed K-6 hybrid students back Thursday for full in-person instruction. All other students will remain on their current schedules for the remainder of the year. Some students in the South Jefferson Central School District also returned to daily in-person instruction starting Thursday, including pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.
According to South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater, these students will continue “as long as conditions allow.”
“We will be able to bring back all students in grades PreK-5 for daily instruction, even while the county is at the red level,” Mr. Slater wrote to the school community. “I hope the numbers change and allow us to trial run daily, in-person instruction for our littlest learners as well as our MS/HS students. Families of students in middle school and high school will hear from their building regarding their schedule. While my heart is heavy, it is not discouraged nor defeated.”
Both middle and high school students will continue to follow the hybrid model due to new data from Jefferson County Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirming that the county is now at the “High Risk of Transmission,” or the red level. This requires all of these students to maintain a six-foot distance while in school.
“This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and I’ll extend that to our staff — none of this happens without an amazing staff who’s willing to give all for the kids,” Mr. Hoover said of his district and being able to welcome students back. “We wanted to do it now so that when September comes, we are ready to roll and we’ll have everybody we hope back in the building with no remote learning, that’s our goal. We’ll do whatever we need to do to make that happen; we want everybody back where they belong.”
