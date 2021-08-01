MASSENA — At least two local school districts are planning back-to-school events in August, and they’re looking for school supplies that can be distributed during those events.
The Massena Central School District will be holding its third Ready 4 School event from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 in the high school parking lot. The St. Lawrence Central School District will be holding Back-to-School Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
The pandemic derailed plans for last year’s event in the Massena Central School District.
“Last year we collected supplies and distributed them to the different buildings,” Community Schools Director Kristin Colarusso-Martin said. “The counselors and principals got them handed out to the kids that needed them.”
They hope this year will be different.
“We’re going to try to be in person this year,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said. “We’re planning and hoping to have everybody back in person and have school days as normal as possible this year. We feel really strongly that part of that is showing families that, ‘Hey, we’re coming back. Everything is going to be as normal as we can make it, and that means an in-person event.’”
She said this year’s event will be a little different than past years.
“We’ll have our school supplies and we’ll have our community partners and our haircuts. We will not have all the clothes. There used to be a lot of clothes. There will be a little bit, but not like the whole cafeteria,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
This year’s event will be totally outside.
“We’re also going to try to have a vaccine clinic for anybody that’s interested,” she said.
In preparation for the Ready 4 School event, she said they’re collecting supplies that can be distributed during the event. Among the items that are needed are backpacks, erasers, markers, crayons, glue sticks, notebooks and folders. Donations can be dropped off at the school bus on Nightengale Avenue.
For more information, contact Ms. Colarusso-Martin at kcmartin@mcs.k12.ny.us or 315-764-3710, ext. 3621.
In Brasher Falls, the St. Lawrence Central School District is also gearing up for its Back-to-School Night on Sept. 1 for all families of children in universal pre-kindergarten to grade 12. The event will include a school club fair, community partner tables, haircuts, free school supplies, middle school and freshmen orientation, and more.
To prepare for the event, the district has started a “Stuff the Bus” campaign that runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9 to 27. A bus will be parked in front of the middle school/high school building, and items can be placed in a storage bay underneath.
Suggested items include backpacks, crayons, pencils, pens, loose-leaf paper, binders, glue sticks, highlighters, colored pencils and folders.
