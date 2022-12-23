Local student selected to represent New York in Senate Youth Program

CENTRAL SQUARE - Matthew Stevens, a senior at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School was recently selected to represent New York state as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program. The in-person event will happen early in 2023.
Each year, two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education system overseas are selected through a merit-based selection process. Stevens was one of the two students selected in New York this year.
In addition to attending the United States Senate Youth Program in person later this year, Stevens will also receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000.
“As a student leader, Matthew is a fantastic member of the senior class and I am incredibly proud of his accomplishments,” said Paul V. Moore Principal Heidi Sweeney. “He will be a wonderful representative of the Central Square School District and Central New York as a New York State Delegate to the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program.”
