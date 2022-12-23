Local student selected to represent New York in Senate Youth Program

CENTRAL SQUARE - Matthew Stevens, a senior at Central Square’s Paul V. Moore High School was recently selected to represent New York state as a delegate to the United States Senate Youth Program. The in-person event will happen early in 2023.

Each year, two of the highest-achieving students from each state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education system overseas are selected through a merit-based selection process. Stevens was one of the two students selected in New York this year.

