CANTON — A total of 465 bachelor degrees were conferred by St. Lawrence University in May 2020. An in-person Class of 2020 commencement ceremony is planned for August 2021.
Brandon Calton of Canton
Patrick Corbitt of South Colton
Gabriel Craig of Rensselaer Falls
Riley Doyle of Colton
Ian Erlichman of Hermon
Diana Festa of Canton
Marissa Foster of Ogdensburg
Claire Geagan of Chase Mills
Garret Glasgow of Canton
Nicholle Gotham of Gouverneur
Kalie Grant of Potsdam
Kiersten Larrabee of Canton
Leah Livernois of Norwood
Sunehra Malhotra of Canton
Dean Manley of Potsdam
Molly McMasters of Canton
Frederic Nentwick of Gouverneur
Charles Nevin Jr. of Morristown
Matthew Ramm of Ogdensburg
Cheryl Squires of Canton
Mortdecai Sweeney of Norwood
Nicholas Vielhauer of Ogdensburg
Bailey White of Canton
