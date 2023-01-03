PULASKI - Students at Pulaski’s Make Sense Shop recently received medals for all their hard work during community service efforts earlier this year.
Throughout the fall, which is a very busy time of year in Pulaski due to the town’s influx of fishermen, students at the Make Sense Shop picked up over 280 pounds of trash throughout the town. A local business, Ted’s Gift & Jewelry, took it upon themselves to make medals to recognize these students’ efforts in keeping the town clean.
“I’m really proud of the work the kids did this fall,” said Miranda Cerone, a teacher at the Make Sense Shop. “From picking up all the trash, to making sure it was properly disposed of, they showed a great amount of pride in keeping their local community clean. We are also very thankful to Ted’s for making these medals for the students. I know it means the world to them. We will be continuing our community service efforts in the spring, and the students look forward to keeping Pulaski clean and beautiful!”
