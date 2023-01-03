PULASKI - Students at Pulaski’s Make Sense Shop recently received medals for all their hard work during community service efforts earlier this year.

Throughout the fall, which is a very busy time of year in Pulaski due to the town’s influx of fishermen, students at the Make Sense Shop picked up over 280 pounds of trash throughout the town. A local business, Ted’s Gift & Jewelry, took it upon themselves to make medals to recognize these students’ efforts in keeping the town clean.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.