As university students return to area schools this week, local officials and law enforcement agencies are preparing to field concerns about alleged violations of COVID-19 rules and community expectations.
Clarkson University students have arrived, phased move-in procedures have been underway this week at St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton, and SUNY Potsdam students are set to begin arriving in phases Aug. 24.
In partnership with the safety and security offices at Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam, the Potsdam Police Department shared an open letter with community members Tuesday, asking for continued cooperation among all residents.
“We need the community’s help to set a good example for our students, and to let us know when there may be violations that should be addressed,” the letter reads in part.
Students at all four universities have been required to sign school-specific social contracts, regardless of on-campus or off-campus residency. The expectation is that students follow social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines on campus and around the county, when within 6 feet of people not residing in a student’s living unit.
Should residents or other students wish to express concern over incidents related to student conduct or violations of community expectations, reporting avenues have been outlined by each institution.
In Potsdam, alleged violations can be referred to either community@clarkson.edu or community@potsdam.edu. Messages can be sent to both accounts if a reporter is unsure which university a student or group of students attends.
In Canton, concerned residents may contact St. Lawrence University’s 24/7 Safety and Security line, 315-229-5555, or submit an online report on SLU’s Always Forward website. Concerns about SUNY Canton students should be directed to Lenore VanderZee, executive director for university relations, at vanderzeel@canton.edu.
