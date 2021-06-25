POTSDAM — Anthony G. Collins, president of Clarkson University since 2003, will step down as the university’s 16th president at the conclusion of the 2022 academic year.
Mr. Collins, a Clarkson faculty member since 1982, has been a booster for economic development in the north country and throughout New York state, as well as a national advocate for higher education.
In a letter to college trustees delivered Friday evening via email, Mr. Collins was praised for his vision of what a Clarkson education is and for “initiatives which have been substantially realized over almost two decades.”
“It has been an honor afforded by the trustees to lead Clarkson University as the president, motivated by the commitment and dedication of our faculty, staff and inspirational students,” Mr. Collins said in the letter. “Beyond the campus constituents, the communities surrounding our multiple campuses have joined us in working to propel Clarkson forward.
“Clarkson has a unique character that attracts this support,” he added. “I am grateful to our federal, state and regional representatives, as well as our donors, often alumni, who have provided the resources necessary to build this great university.”
Clarkson’s Potsdam hill campus has been expanded both physically and in academic reach, the letter states, while the downtown campus has been repurposed to advance interdisciplinary entrepreneurship. Outside of Potsdam, Clarkson has expanded geographically in recent years, with new graduate and professional programs accessible at its Capital Region campus in Schenectady and at the Beacon Institute for Rivers and Estuaries on Dennings Point.
The contributions to Clarkson University Mr. Collins has made over the years have been extraordinary and will prove to be enduring, said Thomas L. Kassouf, chairman of the Board of Trustees.
“He has exceeded the broadest measure of success, leaving the institution in far better shape than when he accepted the role of president. In addition to advancing many of the metrics typically considered in assessing institutional success, Tony’s leadership throughout the challenges wrought by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 has been outstanding,” Mr. Kassouf said in a prepared statement.
“We are exceptionally appreciative of his long service as president,” he added, “as well as for the supportive and engaging student environment unceasingly nurtured by Tony and Karen Collins, amplifying what has always been one of Clarkson’s greatest strengths — direct personal connection amongst students, faculty, and administration.”
Mr. Collins, a native of Australia, earned an undergraduate civil engineering degree from Monash University. He then worked for Australian Consolidated Industries and the Utah Development Company before earning master’s and doctoral degrees from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
After receiving his PhD in 1982, he launched his career at Clarkson, progressing from assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering to full professor, department chair, dean, vice president for academic affairs and provost. During that time, he received awards for outstanding teaching, research and advising, as well as lecturing internationally, and authoring more than 90 publications.
He currently serves as chairman of the Association of Independent Technological Universities, is emeritus chair of New York’s Commission for Independent Colleges and Universities, serves on the board of the Business Council of New York State, is president of the Seaway Private Equity Corporation and was previously nominated to serve on the Advisory Board of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation. He has also served on a number of New York state advisory task forces, as well as co-chair for the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.
A search committee, to be co-chaired by trustees Georgia Keresty, board secretary; and Sanjeev Kulkarni, chair of the Academic Mission Committee; will be formed to identify a successor. It will include trustees, faculty, staff, students and alumni.
The search committee will provide details on the full committee membership and the process guiding the search for Clarkson’s 17th president when available.
