Long-time Pulaski and CiTi BOCES board member retiring

Ted Williams to retire.

PULASKI - After 20 years as a board member at both Pulaski and CiTi BOCES, Ted Williams has made the decision to retire.

At Pulaski, he served from 2002-2014. Three years as vice president, and eight years as president. At CiTi BOCES, he served from 2015-2022.

