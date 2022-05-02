TURIN — South Lewis Central School District students will have a month of long weekends due to the mild winter weather this year.
The school district announced there will be no classes on May 6, May 13, May 20 and May 27 — all of the Fridays in the month — because of “snow day give backs” district authorities approved.
That will mean a four-day break during the last weekend of the month because of Memorial Day Monday on May 30.
The flyer notification was sent to students’ families and posted on the district website.
Many school districts traditionally add any unused “snow days” onto the spring break period.
