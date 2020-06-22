Longtime EJD Principal retires after 46 years of service

PHOENIX - It’s hard calling it a career after four-and-a-half decades of work, but it may be even harder doing so during a pandemic.
“This was certainly not my ideal way of leaving after 46 years,” said Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School Principal Sue Anderson, who has spent her life serving the Phoenix Central School District (PCSD). “I’ll miss the kids and teachers.”
The longtime administrator and educator has welcomed multiple generations of families into the doors of the school over the years. She often reconnected with former students who are now parents of children currently enrolled at EJD. Events such as open houses, concerts and athletic events served as a trip down memory lane for Anderson, as she saw past students with families of their own.
“Sue has dedicated her entire career to the PCSD,” said Superintendent Chris Byrne. “She was a strong instructional leader committed to improving teaching and learning at EJD Middle School. She frequently introduced the district to a number of new programs.”
In addition to being a strong instructional leader in the district, Anderson also displays physical strength as a triathlete. She said her initial plans for retirement are to prepare for her next competition.
“Being a triathlete, I guess I’ll be doing a lot of training,” said the Ironman competitor.
As Anderson prepares to transition into retirement, her impact will not be forgotten by those who worked with her over her 46-year career.
“I really enjoyed working with her (Anderson) over the past two decades,” said Byrne. “She will be greatly missed at the helm of our middle school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.