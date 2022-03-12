WATERTOWN — The Garrett W. Loomis Foundation, in partnership with the Northern New York Community Foundation, will be holding a free seminar related to active shooter and situational awareness in early April.
The annual seminars held through the foundation help educate and train professionals and volunteers on important matters aligned with protecting, serving and helping the community. Seminars have been offered for several years, barring the last two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The foundation tends to pick topics a few years in advance, so this topic was chosen three years ago, before the fatal shooting at Watertown’s Bridgeview Real Estate Services in April 2021.
Theodore G. “TG” Kolb II was brought into the foundation about a year after it was established. Having been a volunteer fire investigator with Jefferson County, he knew Garrett W. Loomis for years, so joining the foundation was personal to him.
Mr. Loomis was a Sackets Harbor Central School graduate and a local firefighter of nine years when he was killed in the line of duty after the silo fire he was working to extinguish caused an explosion in 2010. The goal of the foundation, Mr. Kolb said, is to push for legislation — Mr. Loomis was killed from an oxygen-limiting silo.
“He was 26 years old and he was killed when an oxygen-limiting silo exploded just because people weren’t 100 percent sure, and they end up putting water into an oxygen-limiting silo and it exploded,” Mr. Kolb said.
He noted that a federal agency investigated and issued a report with recommendations, like it has for similar fatal events, for warning placards on oxygen-limiting silos.
When the foundation started with its first seminar, it made placards and issued them to all who attended. Mr. Kolb said the foundation has asked legislators about placarding and keeps asking, and shared that it is frustrating that they can’t get anyone to introduce legislation for silo placards.
Still working toward that goal of legislation and preventing further tragedies, Mr. Kolb said the foundation takes heart in the knowledge that it is providing the community with important, and potentially lifesaving, educational opportunities.
“We hadn’t seen anything like this around the area, so we thought maybe active shooter would be something good that would give some good education,” Mr. Kolb said of the upcoming seminar. “We’re always looking for something to kind of give the people — the police, fire, EMS and everybody — something a little different and something that they may not know a lot about that might help them.”
The foundation has also geared this program toward school communities, the banking and office industries and security. The ninth annual seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 as part of the Garrett W. Loomis Fire Safety Educational Series at Jefferson Community College’s Sturtz Theater. Registration is open at www.surveymonkey.com/r/9HRHLG2. Walk-ins are welcome.
The foundation will be bringing in the Crisis Consulting Group, a veteran-owned business headquartered in Virginia. This seminar is free to attend through a grant from the Garrett W. Loomis Foundation and the Northern New York Community Foundation.
The hope is to engage not only professional firefighters and first responders, but employers in the for-profit and nonprofit sectors across the region. This year’s topic also applies to schools, hospitals, businesses and more.
Questions about the event can be directed to Mr. Kolb at tgkolb@yahoo.com.
