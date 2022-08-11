Loon Conservation Center entices anglers to get the lead out

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites New York anglers to exchange their lead fishing tackle for $10 worth of nontoxic tackle through its lead tackle buy-back program.
According to the center, anglers can trade in their lead sinkers and jigs this summer and fall by bringing them to any of the 11 participating retailers around the Adirondack Park.
Those retailers:
Blue Line Sports in Saranac Lake
Cloud-Splitter Outfitters in Newcomb
Crossroads in Chestertown
Fish307.com in Lake George
Hoss’s Country Corner in Long Lake
Norm’s Bait & Tackle in Crown Point
Old Forge Hardware
Pine’s Country Store in Indian Lake
Raquette River Outfitters in Tupper Lake
The Red Top Inn in Tupper Lake
Woods and Waters in Saranac Lake
The lead tackle buy-back program is part of a regional effort to reduce the exposure of loons to toxic lead fishing tackle. Each year, loons throughout the Northeast die of lead poisoning when they accidentally swallow lead sinkers or jigs that are still attached to a fish they eat, or scoop them up with stones for their gizzard.
“It is tragic to see loons fall victim to a death that is so preventable,” Dr. Nina Schoch, Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, said in a news release. “The number of loons that die due to lead poisoning has been increasing in recent years, but having more anglers using non-toxic tackle exclusively can reverse this trend.”
Anglers who turn in 1 ounce or more of lead tackle will receive a $10 voucher for new nontoxic tackle. This program will continue until all 1,100 vouchers are claimed, or until Nov. 1, whichever comes first.
“It’s a great time to clean out your tackle box and use this program to replace old lead tackle with new non-toxic sinkers and jigs,” said Jennifer Denny, Education Coordinator for the nonprofit center.
“Together we can remove lead fishing tackle from circulation, and protect loons and other Adirondack wildlife.”
