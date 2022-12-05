Loon conservation center to host 5 monthly Zoom sessions

SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will host five monthly online “Loon Zoom” presentations about loon behavior, research, conservation and ecology.
The presentations will be offered at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month from December to April.
“We are pleased to offer these interesting and engaging online presentations while looking forward to spring and the return of loons to Adirondack lakes,” Dr. Nina Schoch, Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation said in a news release.
The cost for the presentations is $10 for each, and free for ACLC donors.
The presentations:
Dec. 8: “A Year in the Life of A Loon”: Dr. Schoch will lead an intriguing discussion about loon ecology and conservation. She will cover the activities of loons throughout a year, including migration, courtship, nesting, raising a family and fall congregation.
Jan. 12: “Upper Midwest Loons”: Walter Piper, professor of biology at Chapman University, Orange, Calif., will discuss his research with the Loon Project in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Feb. 9: “New Hampshire Loons”: Join Harry Vogel, senior biologist at the Loon Preservation Committee, will discuss loon conservation in New Hampshire.
March 9: “The Canadian Lakes Loon Survey”: Common Loon productivity has declined across parts of southern Canada over the past several decades. The “million-dollar” question is why? In this presentation, Dr. Doug Tozer, Birds Canada, will review what the Canadian Lakes Loon Survey can tell us about what might be causing the declines. He will also discuss next steps for conserving this impressive symbol of pristine wilderness.
April 13: Adirondack Loon Conservation: Staff from the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation will share their ongoing park-wide research, management, and education efforts.
To learn more, and to register for one or more Loon Zooms, visit www.adkloon.org. Pre-registration is required to receive an email invitation to the sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.