MASSENA — Louisville’s town supervisor says he’s afraid his town’s voters may be outnumbered by voters in the town of Massena who are participating in Tuesday’s Massena Public Library vote.
Library officials are asking voters in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live within the Massena Central School District’s boundaries to allow them to transition from a municipal library to a school district library.
If voters say yes, the library would no longer be fully funded by the town of Massena, but by residents in the towns of Massena and Louisville and portions of Brasher and Norfolk who live in the school district.
As of Friday, a rough count of the number of ballots showed that about 9,200 had been mailed out by the Massena Central School District clerk, and approximately 1,500 had been received.
But, with this year’s vote strictly by absentee ballot, large numbers continue to arrive each day as the 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline approaches.
Those numbers are a concern to the towns.
In Louisville, for example, Supervisor Larry Legault said there are approximately 3,600 people, with about 2,226 who can cast a ballot. He said, comparing those numbers against the number of voters in Massena could mean that they would be “outvoted by another town.”
He said, in normal circumstances such as the creation of a water or sewer district, they would know the number of voters who would be eligible to either vote yes or no.
“With a water district, if you don’t want the water, then you just vote no and then obviously the majority determines whether the water project goes through,” Mr. Legault said.
But that’s not the case with the library vote because the votes of residents in four towns will be counted.
“The town of Louisville people are really outnumbered in this vote. They’re not going to have their own destination on how this ends,” he said.
Town boards in Louisville, Brasher and Norfolk say they’re against the library’s plan because of the increased taxes it will bring to their residents.
The library’s 2020 budget is $683,750, with the town of Massena providing $607,430, the library’s fund balance covering $30,000, library charges covering $17,000, grants and donations covering $15,500, property rental bringing in $4,800, and the town of Louisville providing $9,000 a year.
Under the proposal to become a school district public library, officials are asking for an initial budget of $700,000. If there is a need to raise it in the future, approval from voters would be sought.
Mr. Legault said that in Louisville, residents will be charged 17 times more than what they currently pay.
“We’re all having to make cuts to services at the local government, state government and county government. So I think we have to get accustomed that we can’t just keep asking taxpayers for more money, Mr. Legault said.
“I would hope Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher voters would be motivated to have a say in this where the Massena folks may not feel they are very invested in this process. Time will tell,” Norfolk Supervisor Charles Pernice said.
With communities facing reduced sales tax revenue, reduced state aid and a possible reduction in state funding that’s used to pave the roads, they are hurting financially, he said.
“On top of that, with the casino closed, Massena will face a big reduction in their casino compact money. It is just a very bad time to ask people to support a new taxing entity and a new tax for Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher,” Mr. Pernice said.
But library Director Elaine Dunne said it’s time for other library cardholders outside the town of Massena to begin paying their share of the cost.
“It does get well-used by outlying communities. So we’re asking them to basically pay for what they’re using,” she said.
Ms. Dunne noted that under library law, they cannot charge any of the outlying communities to use the facility. But she would like to see residents in Louisville, Norfolk and Brasher take part in contributing to its operation.
“We’re asking people to pay their fair share now. Massena has done that all these years,” she said.
If the proposition fails, she said there will have to be changes made, such as potential staff cuts and a reduction in hours.
“If it goes down, Massena will still be paying for the library alone. I don’t know what sort of library we will have in the end,” she said.
Ms. Dunne said her concern is that some people take the library’s programs and collections for granted.
“When they’re gone, they’ll regret and wish they had voted another way. My job as the library director is to do the very best for the library that I am in charge of, whether smaller or larger. I’ll do my best for whatever library I’m in charge of,” she said.
